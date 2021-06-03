Elizabeth explains her feelings on 90 Day Fiance fans’ negative perception of her family

Elizabeth reacted to a fans’ negative perceptions of her family Pic credit: TLC

Elizabeth Potthast fielded true or false statements from fans through her Instagram story and specifically addressed how her family feels about the negative perception they tend to draw on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

The true or false statement pertained specifically to whether she worries about what people think of her family and Andrei Castravet after they fight on TV.

Elizabeth flat out said that she does not care and neither does anyone in her family.

Elizabeth and her family have been staples of the 90 Day Fiance franchise for years and viewers have witnessed many ridiculous fights between her, Andrei, and her family.

Elizabeth explained how she and her family feel about their image

The true or false statement that Elizabeth responded to had to do with how she and her family feel about their negative public perception after all the fights and drama viewers have witnessed.

Elizabeth responded to the true or false statement that a follower posed by answering, “False. I feel like any other person would care about this but in fact, I do not and neither does the rest of my family. We just don’t care.”

Elizabeth responded to a true or false statement from a fan how whether she cares about her and her family’s negative perception Pic credit: @elizabethpotthast/Instagram

Another true or false that Elizabeth fielded was, “Your family isn’t as dramatic as they seem on TV.”

Elizabeth responded, “False! They are just as dramatic if not more in person.”

Elizabeth thinks her family is even more dramatic in person. Pic credit: @elizabethpotthast/Instagram

Viewers have plenty more drama to see from Elizabeth and her family on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? this season

Now that Andrei is attempting to work among Elizabeth’s family and it is not going well so far, viewers can bet that the working relationship between all of them will deteriorate even further.

Elizabeth’s brother Charlie and Andrei are already at each other’s throats and can’t be in the same room without arguing.

Andrei has his 10-year green card on the line and needs the job with the family not only to prove he has stable work but also to potentially get the $100,000 loan he is seeking from Elizabeth’s dad Chuck.

Then there is the ever-present storyline of how Elizabeth deals with her family’s disdain for Andrei, and it looks like things will boil over into a physical fight between her and her sister later this season.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.