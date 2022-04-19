Elizabeth Corrigan spends Easter with Bachelor Nation alum Romeo Alexander 

Elizabeth Corrigan is good friends with Romeo Alexander. Pic credit: ABC

Several Bachelor Nation stars linked up over the weekend.

While many Bachelor Nation stars reunited at the popular music festival Coachella, others met up for Easter.

The Bachelor Season 26 star Elizabeth Corrigan and The Bachelorette Season 18 star Romeo Alexander shared a photo from their time together over Easter weekend.

Elizabeth Corrigan and Romeo Alexander are ‘besties’

Joining The Bachelor franchise doesn’t always guarantee finding love, but many find solid friendships with Bachelor Nation.

Elizabeth Corrigan, who joined The Bachelor franchise on Clayton Echard’s season, appears to have struck up a special connection with another man in Bachelor Nation.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Elizabeth shared a photo with Romeo Alexander, who debuted on Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette.

Elizabeth wished her friends and followers a happy Easter in the post, as she and Romeo smiled for the camera while bundled up in New York.

Elizabeth wore a cheetah print fur vest, and Romeo wore a leather jacket over a purple hoodie.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Text over the photo read, “Happy Easter! [Love] your NY Bach besties.”

Pic credit: @elizabethcorrigan/Instagram

Both Elizabeth and Romeo reside in New York along with several other Bachelor Nation stars.

Elizabeth Corrigan champions mental health after appearing on The Bachelor

Elizabeth’s time on The Bachelor Season 26 was brief, but she still ended up involved in one of the more dramatic feuds of the season.

The Bachelor Season 26 villain Shanae Ankney targeted Elizabeth and accused her of being a mean girl.

Shanae was upset that Elizabeth seemed not to make eye contact with her when they were talking and believed Elizabeth was encouraging the other girls to be bullies.

Elizabeth explained to Shanae that she has ADHD, making it challenging for her to process several conversations at once.

Shanae continued to be insensitive about Elizabeth’s ADHD, which appalled viewers.

Despite many women in the house warning Clayton that Shanae was an issue, Clayton chose to keep Shanae on the show and eliminate Elizabeth.

Elizabeth and Shanae’s beef sparked lots of talk about ADHD and mental health, and Elizabeth began using her platform to raise awareness.

Elizabeth shared videos on appropriately responding when someone reveals they have ADHD and answered questions about her condition.

Many Bachelor Nation stars reached out to show their support to Elizabeth, and she even met up with Demi Burnett to further the conversation surrounding neurodivergence and mental health.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.