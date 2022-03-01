Demi Burnett and Elizabeth Corrigan meet up and talk women’s mental health 

Demi Burnett and Elizabeth Corrigan spend time together. Pic credit: ABC

Demi Burnett and Elizabeth Corrigan have both made headlines as champions of mental health awareness and advocacy.

Recently, Demi and Elizabeth got together to further their discussions on women’s health and wellbeing, and the two Bachelor Nation stars appeared to form an instant bond.

Demi Burnett and Elizabeth Corrigan bond over mental health

Demi Burnett and Elizabeth Corrigan come from two different seasons of The Bachelor, but both have used their platforms to advance conversations surrounding mental health, as it is a subject that is personal to each of them.

The outspoken blondes recently met up and shared glimpses into their time together.

Demi took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a photo of herself smiling in her home.

Over the photo, Demi wrote, “[Elizabeth Corrigan] is at my house right now and we are talking about mental health and women. More of this.”

Demi also shared a clip of Elizabeth smiling at Demi as the pair sat together on a couch.

Elizabeth Corrigan shared a photo from her day with Demi on her own Instagram story.

In the photo, Demi Burnett sits in a purple-lit room and covers her face with a workbook titled, “The Neurodivergent Friendly Workbook of DBT skills.”

Elizabeth wrote over the photo, “[Demi Burnett] the cutest” along with two pink heart emojis.

Demi Burnett and Elizabeth Corrigan open up about their diagnoses

Elizabeth Corrigan became outspoken about her ADHD after her time on The Bachelor Season 26.

During the season, Elizabeth found herself at odds with villain Shanae Ankney, as Shanae picked a fight over feeling Elizabeth wasn’t attentive to her during their off-camera conversations.

In their confrontation, Elizabeth explained to Shanae how she has ADHD, which makes it challenging to focus on several things at once in group conversations. Despite her explanation, Shanae proceeded to rudely mock and make offensive remarks about Elizabeth’s ADHD several times throughout the show.

Shanae’s behavior was appalling to many viewers, and Elizabeth Corrigan used public attention to bring awareness to ADHD and offer advice on how to support those who have ADHD.

Meanwhile, Demi Burnett recently broke the news that she has autism.

After candidly detailing the difficult season she was in, Demi sought out professional help and the tests revealed her autism.

Demi is now passionate about using her voice and platform to bring awareness and make those who can relate feel less alone.

It certainly seems Demi and Elizabeth’s time together also made them feel less alone.

