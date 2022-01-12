Elizabeth Corrigan shares how to respond to mental health issues after revealing her ADHD

Elizabeth Corrigan continues to spread awareness about mental health. Pic credit: ABC

Elizabeth Corrigan may have received zero empathy from Shanae Ankney when discussing her ADHD, but she has certainly received lots of love from Bachelor Nation.

After vulnerably opening up about her ADHD on the latest episode of The Bachelor Season 26, Elizabeth has been using her social media platform to continue to spread awareness about mental health and neuro-divergence as well as thank all those who have shown her support.

Elizabeth Corrigan says ‘it’s okay not to be okay’

Elizabeth Corrigan found herself in the middle of unwarranted drama with Shanae Ankney during the second episode of The Bachelor Season 26.

Shanae took issue with Elizabeth because she alleged that Elizabeth was not looking at her during their group conversation and seemed to be excluding her. Shanae took such an offense to Elizabeth’s alleged “shunning” that she went to Clayton Echard and accused Elizabeth of being two-faced.

Elizabeth had a personal chat with Shanae and explained that she might not have been as attentive to Shanae during their group conversation due to her ADHD, which often requires her to focus on one thing at a time.

Shanae completely dismissed Elizabeth and took jabs at Elizabeth’s vulnerability. Adding insult to injury, Shanae later exposed Elizabeth’s ADHD to the rest of the women without consent.

Shanae became a textbook example of how not to respond to someone’s mental health issues, and Elizabeth took to Instagram to share a video on the proper way to react when someone shares about their mental health. She captioned the video, “it’s okay not to be okay.”

Shanae’s 5 tips on how to respond included, “Acknowledge what they shared, Thank them for their vulnerability, Understand that you do not understand, NEVER weaponize it, BE A GOOD PERSON!!”

Elizabeth Corrigan receives support from Bachelor Nation stars

In another recent post, Elizabeth took time out to thank fans, followers, and fellow stars of The Bachelor franchise for their outpouring of support.

Elizabeth revealed she’s received support from Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 star Joe Amabile as well as former Bachelorettes Hannah Brown and Kaitlyn Bristowe, who had been open about mental health in the past.

Elizabeth also aimed to use all the buzz surrounding her for a good cause, writing, “It’s important to me to utilize this situation to help others who may not be as lucky to have the support that I do. Do you have my back? Will you help me reach my goal of donating 10k to the National Alliance on Mental Illness? Neurodivergence is a SUPERPOWER. 🪄🧠💖 Let’s do this!”

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.