Elizabeth Bice reveals what would get her to watch reality television again 

Elizabeth Bice became a public figure after appearing on Married at First Sight Season 9, but it seems she mostly refrains from watching reality television.

However, Beth recently revealed a reality television announcement that excited her.

Here’s the celebrity that could get Beth to tune back into reality tv.

Beth Bice is interested in seeing Uncut Gems star on reality television

Beth Bice took to her Instagram Stories to share a rumor circulating in the reality television world.

Beth’s post included a photo of Uncut Gems’ actress and Kanye West’s ex Julia Fox and the news declared, “Julia Fox might be joining Real Housewives of New York.”

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Bravo’s Real Housewives of New York has been planning to shake things up with the cast, and it seems there are murmurings about Julia Fox being a part of the shakeup.

Julia Fox has become a hot topic after her whirlwind romance with rapper Kanye West. Kanye and Julia’s relationship was short-lived, but Julia has become a trendy figure in pop culture from her brief time as Kanye’s girlfriend and ‘muse.’

While Julia Fox’s involvement with Real Housewives of New York is not officially confirmed, Beth was excited about the possibility.

Beth exclaimed in her post, “This would be the only reason I watched reality tv again!”

Beth Bice claps back at insensitive comments about her body

Recently, Beth composed several messages directed at those who comment on her body and make disparaging or invasive remarks.

Beth shared a series of comments from followers who questioned if she was pregnant after seeing a photo of her torso.

Beth vulnerably admitted that comments like those make her insecure and hesitant to share photos.

However, Beth has been working toward building more confidence surrounding sharing photos that aren’t just from the neck up.

After taking long breaks away from her phone, Beth declared that she was returning to social media and plans to post a lot more now that she’s detoxed from distractions and negativity.

Beth continues to give viewers a glimpse of her life on Married at First Sight Couple’s Cam, and the reality television star may be consuming more reality television if Julia Fox joins Real Housewives of New York.

