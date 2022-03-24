Bravo plans to recast RHONY, plus create a second RHONY show with former Housewives

Reboot and recast in the works for the RHONY franchise. Pic credit: Mathieu Young/Heidi Gutman/Bravo

RHONY viewers have been wondering about the fate of the beloved franchise following a dismal Season 13 and now the wait is over. The Real Housewives of New York is getting a recast, but that’s not all.

The network has decided to create a second RHONY series which is currently unnamed but will include former Housewives and OGs from the franchise.

Bravo head honcho Andy Cohen recently shared the exciting news and noted that they came to this decision after taking “into account everything that our passionate audience has really been telling us over the last year.”

Andy Cohen says RHONY is getting a reboot and recast

The Bravo exec recently shared the news regarding the future of The Real Housewives of New York.

“We’ve spent a lot of time figuring out where to go. And the plan that we’ve come up with, I think, is a real gift to the fans,” said Andy during an interview with Variety.

That “gift” involves “rebooting and recasting” the series which means there will be some fresh new faces in the mix in Season 14. It’s unclear if any of the women from last season will return but viewers can expect a lot of diversity.

“This is the most multicultural, diverse, and energetic and exciting city in America: We are searching for a multicultural group of friends who really best reflect the most exciting city in the country,” noted Andy.

He continued, “We’re looking for a group of women who are real friends, and who are of diverse backgrounds, races, and religions.”

The network has also listened to the fans who’ve been asking to have certain ex-Housewives back on the show. While they won’t be on the original franchise, they will make up the cast of the new RHONY series.

Bravo creates new RHONY series with ex-Housewives

The Real Housewives of New York fans will be excited to see their favorite OGs and former Housewives back on TV with this new show.

During his interview, Andy noted that they have not settled on an official name for the new series, but internally they’ve been referring to the new show as “RHONY: Throwback” or “RHONY: Legacy.”

If you’re curious about who will make up this cast, well Andy didn’t share those details either. However, OG Jill Zarin might very well make a comeback as Andy noted he’s expecting to get a call from her once the news hits.

“Jill is gonna be, like, ‘Am I getting my apple back?’” said Andy.

He later added, “Our loyal fans have spoken as to what they want to see and what they don’t want to see…this is a series where you’re going to expect to see fan-favorites from the show’s great history.”

The Real Housewives of New York is currently on hiatus on Bravo.