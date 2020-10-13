Elicia Clegg takes aim at 90 Day Fiance fans for stopping daughter Deavan from earning money

Money has played a major role in the relationship between Jihoon Lee and Deavan Clegg. From Jihoon hiding his earnings to not working at all, one of Deavan’s main stresses in the relationship was finances.

Now that the relationship between Deavan and Jihoon is over, she’s no longer dependent on her foreign ex.

Although we won’t hear from them on this season’s 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Tell All, all parties involved have been vocal on social media regarding their roles in the messy breakup.

Elicia has taken the heat off Jihoon, she claims

One of the most pivotal moments this season was an incident at the park when Deavan’s daughter Drascilla ran into the street. Although Jihoon ran after his stepdaughter, he paused midway during the intense interaction to defend himself against Deavan and her mother.

The show portrayed Elicia and Deavan harshly belittling Jihoon after the situation, letting him know, “your tears don’t work on me.”

Elicia went as far as saying, “If you kill my granddaughter. I will kill you.” The 90 Day Fiance mom admits she lost some fans after this altercation.

Elicia claims that all the hate that Jihoon received has now been reverted to Deavan. She said recently that if it weren’t for her, Jihoon wouldn’t have the immense support that he has right now.

Fans are getting in the way of Deavan Clegg’s income

Viewers are only starting to see Jihoon and Deavan’s relationship crumble. However, Deavan’s mother revealed that the relationship has been over since last December.

In an interview with Youtuber John Yates, Elicia provided more details on what her daughter is going through post-production of the hit TLC show.

While on the live stream, a viewer commented, “Deavan should stop sleeping around having babies left and right.”

Elicia stopped mid-thought and defended her daughter. She’s proud of Deavan for raising two children alone without ever having to apply for welfare.

While in Korea, she was making money for her entire family with YouTube content and Instagram posts. Not only was she taking care of her children but Jihoon as well.

Elicia claims that fans are “attacking her nonstop” and “taking away every source of income she has.”

It’s not really clear how 90 Day Fiance fans are having any effect on Deavan’s income though. After splitting from Jihoon and quickly moving on with another man, it seems she has jeopardized her place on The Other Way cast.

It’s also worth noting that Deavan is still making YouTube videos and posing pictures on Instagram. She also recently joined OnlyFans too.

With all these allegations, viewers aren’t sure who to believe in the tragic love story of Jihoon and Deavan.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.