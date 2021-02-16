Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
Eddie Lucas reflects on Below Deck return ‘what have I done’


Eddie Lucas dishes Below Deck Season 8.
Eddie was nervous to return to Below Deck, especially when cameras started rolling. Pic credit: Bravo

Eddie Lucas has reflected on his Below Deck return as Season 8 ends its run. The bosun even recalled saying to himself, “what have I done,” as filming began.

After five years away from reality TV and yachting, Eddie came back because of Captain Lee Rosbach. It’s been quite a season for Eddie. He lost a deckhand on the first day and fired another one a couple of weeks into the season.

Those are only the issues in his department. Eddie had a problem with chef Rachel Hargrove’s day off drinking shenanigans, especially after she up and quit leaving the crew in limbo for hours.

Eddie got candid with Bravo dishing his return and the nerves he had as filming began on Below Deck Season 8.

The bosun questioned his decision to return

Eddie’s life following Below Deck was much different from what fans saw play out onscreen for three seasons. Eddie left luxury yachting behind to work in the tugboat industry while also enjoying life without cameras in his face.

The bosun had a brief freak out at the beginning of filming that had him questioning his choice to return to the hit yachting show.

“Once the filming starts, and there’s a camera following you around all the time, you’re kind of like, ‘What have I done? What have I done? What am I doing here?'” Eddie shared with Bravo.com.

Yes, the nerves of the cameras and also stepping back into luxury yachting wasn’t easy for the bosun.

Captain Lee called Eddie to return

Although Eddie came back to Below Deck to redeem himself after his horrible Season 3 actions, there was another reason he said yes.

The show wanted someone Captain Lee could trust or count on after Kate Chastain left. It turns out, Eddie was the person Captain Lee, and Below Deck producers wanted.

There was no way Eddie was going to turn down the stud of the sea, especially when the captain was the one who asked him back.

“Captain Lee was coming back, and he was coming without Kate, and he needed someone in his corner. It was important for him to have someone, and when he asked me, I said, ‘Of course, I’ll come back,'” Eddie expressed.

Eddie Lucas has accomplished the two things he set out to do when signing on for Below Deck Season 8. He redeemed himself and was there for Captain Lee Rosbach.

Does Eddie’s respect for Captain Lee mean he would be down for Below Deck Season 9?

That remains to be seen, but hopefully, Eddie will give fans more insight into that on the Season 8 reunion show.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.

