DWTS’ Sharna Burgess claps back at fan who compares her to Megan Fox

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green with Iman and Daniella on DWTS. Pic credit: ABC

One thing that celebrities often have to deal with is trolls whose only purpose in life is to insult them.

Dancing with the Pros stars is no different, and Sharna Burgess had to face a troll while letting her fans into her life while she is pregnant with Brian Austin Green’s child.

This time, a fan called out Sharna and asked what it is like to “follow in Megan Fox’s footsteps.”

Sharna gets credit for being civil about the entire incident.

Sharna Burgess responds to troll who asks about Megan Fox

Someone sent Sharna a question and asked, “How do you deal with following in Megan Fox’s footsteps?”

After Sharna said she normally wouldn’t answer a question like this, she pointed out that a lot of women unfairly compare themselves to their partner’s ex-girlfriends, or just to other women in general.

“Society has made out that we are a b***hy and competitive gender, that we can’t possibly be happy with who we are without wanting what “she” (whoever that is to you) has,” she wrote. “We are measured by our looks and our weight more than we are weighed by anything else.”

Sharna was very kind and complimentary as well when it comes to Megan Fox.

“She is her self and an amazing woman,” Sharna responded. “As I am my own self and an amazing woman. This notion that you “follow in the footsteps” of your partners X is dangerous.”

“If you live by that idea then it will lead you to the same result. The relationship ending. You are a unique one of a kind woman, don’t follow in anyones footsteps, make your own path. Create the path YOU want.”

She finished this by saying that women are incredibly powerful and should not tear each other down “to make ourselves feel stronger.”

Pic credit: @sharnaburgess/Instagram

Sharna announces her due date

Sharna Burgess also announced that she is due with her child on July 4.

“I mean, of course, the whole Nation shall celebrate the birth of my first child,” she said.

She also revealed that she was on birth control when she got pregnant, saying the universe has its plans for her.

“We are big believers in everything happening for a reason. There was definitely Divine timing with this one and we are excited about it, trusting in it. We knew it was on the cards for us, so why not now.”

