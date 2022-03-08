DWTS’ Sharna Burgess reveals she was on birth control when she got pregnant

Sharna Burgess showing her baby bump. Pic credit: @sharnaburgess/Instagram

Dancing with the Stars pro dancer Sharna Burgess is pregnant with her first child.

Sharna and her boyfriend Brian Austin Green announced their pregnancy and revealed that the baby’s due date was later this summer.

However, Sharna just revealed that the pregnancy was not only unplanned, but they were unprepared for the news since the star was on birth control.

Sharna Burgess was on birth control when she got pregnant

Sharna was on Instagram answering questions about her life and pregnancy for fans.

One fan asked if the pregnancy was a surprise, and Sharna said it was. She then added the big news that she was on birth control at the time.

“Ahhhh yes. Yes it was. I was on birth control,” she answered. “We were thinking of trying mid to late this year lol. But the Universe made her own plan, found a window and went for it.”

“We are big believers in everything happening for a reason. There was definitely Divine timing with this one and we are excited about it, trusting in it. We knew it was on the cards for us, so why not now.”



It is not a surprise to hear Sharna so open with her fans. Another asked about what she chooses to share on Instagram with her fans.

“I struggle with this a little,” Sharna answered. “I want to share all the things, but I also want to keep things special just for Bri and I. I don’t know. It’s hard to know until I’m in it.”

She said that she would obviously want to share everything about her baby with fans, but she is worried he will hate that she documented his entire life on social media.

“SO MANY THOUGHTS,” she finished.



Sharna confirmed her due date

A fan asked when Sharna is due, and she revealed her baby is due on the Fourth of July.

“I mean of course, the whole Nation shall celebrate the birth of my first child,” she wrote, with laughing face emojis.



This is Sharna and Brian’s first baby together.

Brian also has four children, three with his ex-wife Megan Fox and one with his ex-girlfriend Vanessa Marcil.

His children are Kassius, 19, Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 4.

Brian posts lots of photos of him and Sharna on Instagram, and it appears the kids spend a lot of time with them, helping prepare Sharna for the role of a mother.

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. The dancing reality competition series will return to ABC in late 2022.