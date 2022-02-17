DWTS’ Sharna Burgess bikini and baby bump pics reveal due date, sex of baby

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green on their babymoon in Hawaii. Pic credit: Backgrid

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green announced that they were expecting a baby.

Now, they have revealed the information that most fans wanted to hear, including the sex of the baby and the due date, and they did it with some baby bump photos as well as some bikini shots during their babymoon in Hawaii.

Here is what fans need to know.

Sharna Burgess used her Instagram account to let fans know all the information about her baby with a baby bump bikini photo.

“And suddenly my world would never be the same. Forever greater, forever expanded and deeper. Forever abundant and unconditional,” Sharna captioned the image.

“Baby Boy July 4th (ish) 2022”

She then finished by telling Brian Austin Green how lucky she is to be with him and a second to Green’s first child, Kassius Marcil Green, saying they will shoot another photo with everyone in it to hang up at home.

Brian Austin Green also posted.

“We want to thank everyone for the amazingly kind well wishes ❤️ we are really excited to be welcoming a baby boy on or around the 4th of July :)),” Brian wrote. “@sharnaburgess, I cannot wait to see you hold your/our baby”

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green take a babymoon

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess headed to Oahu, Hawaii to soak up the sun on their babymoon.

Some photos were shared from the happy couple in Hawaii, with permission to show them to the public.

Sharna had her baby bump on display while strolling around in a light pink bikini.

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green playing in the sand in Hawaii. Pic credit: Lesley Garcia / BACKGRID

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green sharing a moment in Hawaii. Pic credit: Lesley Garcia / BACKGRID

It also seems that Brian finalized his divorce from Megan Fox, allowing both to move on with their lives.

Brian and Sharna are expecting their first child together and Meagan is engaged to Machine Gun Kelly.

Brian has four other children, Noah, Bondi and Journey with Fox and son Kassius with ex Vanessa Marcil.

Brian and Sharna started dating five months after Green split from Megan, ending their ten year marriage in May 2020.

The two then shared a huge moment together when they appeared on Dancing with the Stars, with Sharna as the pro and Brian as her celebrity partner. They were the third couple eliminated.

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. The dancing reality series should return to ABC in late 2022.