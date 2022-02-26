DWTS’ Sharna Burgess describes pregnancy symptoms and body changes

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green from Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

Sharna Burgess is pregnant with her first child with her partner Brian Austin Green.

While she knew there would be changes coming, she seemed a little surprised at some of the symptoms she is experiencing while also dealing with body changes.

Sharna Burgess on her pregnancy symptoms

Sharna Burgess posted a video to Instagram Live talking about her body changes and the symptoms from her pregnancy.

“Pregnancy is a trip,” Sharna, 36, told her fans. “There are so many things that have happened … where I’m just like, ‘Whoa. What is that?’”

One example is that she jumped in bra size from a small B to a D cup.

“This is real girl talk — I had been on the small side of a B cup my whole life. I am already busting out of a D cup and am a little concerned for when July comes and milk happens,” she said.

This was also not without pain. While she said she loved having D cups, there was some intense pain with her nipples.

“Pregnancy boobs are great, but I’m a little scared when they get bigger than this,” Sharna said. “And … what is this nipple burning?”

It got so bad that she said she wanted to get rid of her bra because of the pain.

With that said, it wasn’t all bad. She said she felt “settled and strong” as well as “amazing, blessed.” This is because she hasn’t suffered through morning sickness.

“I did have extreme tiredness,” Sharna explained. “The second trimester, I’ve just felt like Wonder Woman. Like, I can do anything. Some days I just forget I’m pregnant and keep doing and moving and grooving, which has been really cool.”

Sharna sending her well wishes to former pro Maks

Sharna is also using her Instagram to send well wishes and keep fans updated on Maksim Chmerkovskiy, who is in Ukraine during the Russian invasion.

She posted one of Maks’ latest videos about why he is still there and then added some posts to her Instagram Stories about the horrors taking place in Ukraine right now.

In the first footage, she posted a picture of a man leaving his wife and kids.

She wrote that he had to go fight Russia while his family had to flee the country.

In the second, she had a photo of people forced to arm themselves for their family’s safety, asking what it will take to make this all stop.

