Duck Dynasty: The Revival gets premiere date — Here’s when to tune in

Duck Dynasty fans can rejoice.

Duck Dynasty: The Revival finally has a premiere date on A&E.

The reboot was announced late last year when Willie Robertson dropped the bombshell while speaking to Tucker Carlson.

It has been seven years since the Robertson clan was on television, and they are working with the same network that aired the original Duck Dynasty.

More details about the reboot have become available with the announcement of the series debut, and it will focus heavily on Willie and Korie Robertson and their children as they navigate the next steps in life.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

So much has changed, but their faith and outlook remain unchanged.

When will Duck Dynasty: The Revival air?

Earlier today, A&E released a tease for Duck Dynasty: The Revival.

The short clip featured Willie, Korie, Sadie, John-Luke, and Uncle Si walking to sit on a couch with filming equipment in view.

Duck Dynasty: The Revival will debut on Wednesday, May 28, on A&E.

Who will be a part of Duck Dynasty: The Revival?

The new series will focus on Willie and Korie Robertson’s family, with other family members appearing.

Their children are the next generation, with Sadie Robertson Huff married and expecting her third child.

Uncle Si appeared on the couch with Wille and Korie. He is a massive part of his nephews’ lives and will be around to keep viewers on their toes.

Things may be different for Phil and Miss Kay Robertson. A recent update on the Robertson patriarch and matriarch revealed they have been facing big health battles.

While Miss Kay is recuperating from a fall, Phil’s Alzheimer’s has been hard to deal with. When the show was announced last fall, he intended to participate, but things have changed, and it’s unclear whether the head of the family can film.

We will likely see Jep and Jase Robertson and their children in some capacity as the family remains incredibly close. The fourth Robertson brother, Alan, isn’t huge on filming, but he could appear.

With the premiere of Duck Dynasty: The Revival a little over a month away, we suspect a trailer will be revealed soon. Filming reportedly picked up just after the new year, meaning they likely have plenty of content they can pull together to make an enticing preview.

There is so much to look forward to for Duck Dynasty fans. Let us know if you’ll be watching in the comment section.

Duck Dynasty: The Revival premieres Wednesday, May 28, at 9/8c on A&E.