Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson Huff is expecting third child

Sadie Robertson Huff and her husband, Christian Huff, will expand their family from four to five this year.

The Duck Dynasty star revealed she is expecting her third child.

She is already a mom to two daughters, Honey and Haven, who were born in 2021 and 2023. The couple is excited to welcome another “little love.”

This comes just as Duck Dynasty: The Revival is reportedly filming. Sadie and her family will be a huge part of the show, as it is said to be telling the story of the “next generation.”

Her first two pregnancies were not filmed for reality TV, but now that she is older and married, viewers will likely see more of the mom Sadie is, especially with film crews around.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

2025 will be a big year for Sadie and Christian as they film and their family expands.

When is Sadie Robertson due?

Unfortunately, Sadie Robertson Huff didn’t reveal details about her pregnancy.

Her announcement was captioned, “Our hearts are so full 🥹 another little love joining the Huff family 🤍”

However, despite the lack of readily available details, we suspect Sadie will welcome her third child sometime in August. With her first two pregnancies, she announced she was expecting six months before welcoming her babies.

When will Duck Dynasty: The Revival air?

Willie Robertson, Sadie Robertson Huff’s father, revealed the family was working with A&E again years after Duck Dynasty went off the air.

While the Robertsons have remained in the spotlight over the years with podcasts, appearances, and other ventures, it was time for them to return to the air and share the next generation with loyal fans and viewers.

Phil Robertson, the patriarch of the family, is currently dealing with health issues. He is said to want to participate in the new show, but it’s unclear whether his health issues will allow it.

Uncle Si Robertson is likely to be involved, as he is still a part of everything the family does. He has also been dealing with some health issues after contracting COVID-19.

Filming is underway, and Duck Dynasty: The Revival is expected to hit A&E sometime this summer. June 2025 is being whispered through the grapevine.

Many Duck Dynasty viewers have been following the family on social media, but others have waited to see if they will return to TV. It’s time for the Robertsons and their sometimes controversial ways to be back on the small screen.

Duck Dynasty: The Revival is currently in production with A&E.