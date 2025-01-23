Duck Dynasty: The Revival is headed to A&E with the Robertsons

The Robertsons are back in action.

At the end of 2024, Willie Robertson revealed Duck Dynasty would be rebooted, though details about the show remained scarce.

The main focus appears will be on Willie and Korie Robertson’s family. Sadie Robertson Huff shared the news and footage of her family gearing up for the reboot.

It’s been over seven years since the Robertsons were on A&E, and despite some controversy with patriarch Phil Robertson, they are back working together to bring the show millions still watch back to life.

Duck Dynasty chronicled Willie and his brothers working at Duck Commander and covered their family life, too. Miss Kay and Phil were the highlights, and Uncle Si was the icing on the cake.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Here’s what we know about Duck Dynasty: The Revival.

Duck Dynasty: The Revival heads to A&E

When Willie Robertson announced the reboot to Tucker Carlson, fans went wild. They had been calling for the show to return for years.

We suspected filming would begin after the holidays, and based on what Sadie Robertson Huff shared on Instagram, that appears to be the case.

The Duck Dynasty star wrote, “Secret’s out! 🦆 Our family is going back home to A&E with #DuckDynasty: The Revival!”

She discussed the family’s hope that they would shine bright and bring glory to God. Faith and the shenanigans within the family were always the center of the show.

Sadie talked about bringing families together to watch the show and teased what they should expect, writing, “It’s wild to think how much has changed, but also how much has stayed the same. New kids, new spouses, new businesses, new fun…ALL the generations and no end to the adventures (and yes, probably some misadventures too)! 😂”

Duck Dynasty: The Revival is expected to air this summer, and we suspect A&E will air it in June 2025.

Willie and Korie Robertson will headline the show

Based on what’s being said, the show will focus on Willie and Korie Robertson and their children, and other family members will be involved, too.

Willie and Korie recently celebrated 33 years of marriage, a considerable accomplishment. They are going strong, with their children growing up and becoming grandparents.

It’s unclear how much Phil Robertson will participate due to his illness, though he has confirmed he wants to. Miss Kay is a beloved favorite and will likely be shown in some capacity.

And we can’t forget Uncle Si, Jack!