Duck Dynasty’s Willie and Korie Robertson celebrate anniversary with throwbacks

Willie and Korie Robertson have shared their love story with the world through Duck Dynasty.

They have been married for 33 years and are grandparents.

Their testimony has been shared before, and the couple met while in youth group.

Korie acknowledged their anniversary and accompanied her sweet sentiment with several throwback photos highlighting their lifetime together.

Over their 33 years of marriage, the couple welcomed six children and currently have seven grandchildren. Their children grew up on Duck Dynasty, and with a reboot coming, their grandchildren will likely be a part of it.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Through the good and the bad, Korie and Willie have persevered and will continue to do so in the future.

Korie Robertson pays tribute to Willie Robertson

On Instagram, Korie Robertson shared a photo carousel highlighting the couple’s three decades of marriage.

From the first photo taken before Korie and Willie Robertson were officially together to a recent photo, the variety of shots captured their love story.

She captioned the share, in part, “33 years of loving you @realwilliebosshog ❤️a little walk down memory lane of moments of us…I think this just might be our first pic together (before we were actually together, ha) on a youth group trip. We had no idea of what all was to come! So incredibly thankful for the life we have lived and the family we have made together!”

Korie also offered advice to couples in the early days of marriage. She shared her wisdom about fighting for marriage and doing what it takes to make things work because it will be worth it in the end.

Willie Robertson confirmed Duck Dynasty reboot

Late last year, Willie Robertson confirmed a Duck Dynasty reboot in the works.

A&E is working with the Robertsons to develop another show involving the next generation.

Phil Robertson is dealing with health issues, so his part in the project is unclear, but his family says he hopes to be involved.

Uncle Si Robertson has always been a fan favorite, and it seems he will likely be around for the fun.

No new information has been released about when filming will begin or what the show’s premise will be, but Willie hinted things would get off the ground soon, and with the holidays over, we suspect more information in the next few weeks.

For now, though, it’s all about Korie and Willie celebrating their love story and enjoying the next phase in life.