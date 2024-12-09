Korie Robertson reveals family is ‘overwhelmed’ by love and support after Phil’s diagnosis

Korie Robertson is speaking out about the love and prayers that followers have sent the family following Phil Robertson’s diagnosis going public.

Last week, it was revealed that Phil had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and another blood disease that has left him in dire straits.

The Duck Dynasty patriarch can barely get around and reportedly cries out in pain.

The picture painted of Phil on Unashamed with The Robertson Family podcast contrasts sharply with the man viewers watched on 11 seasons of Duck Dynasty.

A new show featuring the Robertsons is heading into production “soon” and Phil hoped to be part of it.

However, given his current health situation, it is unclear if he will be shown with the rest of the family.

Korie Robertson talks about the overwhelming support

On Instagram, Korie Robertson shared a carousel of photos featuring Phil and memorable moments with Willie Robertson and their children over the years.

She captioned the share, in part, “We’ve been overwhelmed with your beautiful messages of love and prayers for Phil, Miss Kay and our whole family after the news of Phil’s medical diagnosis.”

The Duck Dynasty star addressed how Phil’s faith and ability to share the Word with the world has impacted “thousands, likely millions.”

Faith was woven into the A&E reality TV show, which ended with a prayer every time.

Korie and Willie have been married for decades. Phil and his wife, Miss Kay, have been a staple in her life and role models for the next generation.

Their daughter, Sadie Robertson Huff, also discussed how Phil’s Alzheimer’s battle being public made her feel. She talked highly of her grandpa and how he helped mold her faith into what it is.

Duck Dynasty fans worried about Miss Kay and Uncle Si

When news of the Duck Dynasty reboot began to spread, there was confusion about whether or not Miss Kay Robertson had passed away. When Willie Roberston spoke to Tucker Carlson, he made comments that worried followers. However, it was a misunderstanding, and he was referring to what fans told him and not announcing that his mother had passed.

Uncle Si Robertson had fans worried when a photo from Thanksgiving showed him wearing oxygen. He has been suffering from breathing issues since contracting COVID-19, but it isn’t on him all the time. He uses it as needed, and it just happened to be used when the photo of the Robertson men grabbing food was snapped.