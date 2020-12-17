Drew Sidora opened up about the time Nicki Minaj critiqued her post-baby body during an audition

Real Housewives of Atlanta newcomer Drew Sidora revealed the time that Nicki Minaj body-shamed her during an audition just months after her pregnancy.

Drew describes Nicki’s comments while appearing on her RHOA costar Kandi Burruss’ YouTube show Speak on It.

“So, I was up for an ABC family series, a Nicki Minaj pilot. And Nicki herself said that. She said I don’t look how I looked when I played T-Boz,” Drew reveals.

“I was like, ‘Nicki!’ It was like, all these ABC execs around but I had gone through about five rounds. And she really, really liked me,” says Drew.

Drew explains that she handled the situation with honesty.

“And then she said that in front of all of these [executives],’ she continues. “‘It is was it is.’ I was like, ‘Look, I just had a baby.'”

“I think at the time my baby was like 3 months old, I was literally still breastfeeding,” Drew explains.

Drew has three children. She had her first child, Josiah Jordan, from a prior relationship. When she married Ralph Pittman, they had two children together, Machai and Aniya.

The affect Nicki’s comments had on Drew

Even though Drew didn’t appreciate that Nicki had body-shamed her, she said those comments inspired her to get back in shape.

‘What I took away was, “Girl, get your life together. Get back in the gym. You can’t keep blaming it on the baby and get to work,”‘ she tells Kandi.

“Like, yes, I had a baby, let’s not body shame, but it did give me that motivation,” she continues. “So I turned it into lemonade like let’s get in the gym and really get my career back. So, I’ve been on a journey of weight loss and just getting back to good health.”

Drew’s acting career

Drew has had an extensive acting career over the years.

As Drew mentions during her interview with Kandi, her breakout role was T-Boz in the TLC biopic CrazySexyCool.

She also had roles in That’s So Raven, Girlfriends, Step Up, Wild Hogs and White Chicks.

She even played herself in The Game.

She moved to Atlanta in order to take her acting career to the next level.

“For me, I’m like let’s just regroup. I definitely want to go for some bigger roles. You know, leading lady, some action,” she shared with her RHOA costar Cynthia on Sunday’s episode.

She also referred to Atlanta as “Black Hollywood” and let Tyler Perry know that she is available.

It appears that Nicki’s comments have not held her back from continuing to pursue her acting career.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.