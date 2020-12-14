Drew Sidora uses her RHOA intro to let Tyler Perry know she wants to work with him

Real Housewives of Atlanta newcomer Drew Sidora used her intro as a chance to shoot her shot with producer Tyler Perry.

Drew sat down for dinner with Cynthia Bailey for her RHOA premiere.

RHOA is not Drew’s first on-camera experience and she made it known during her intro segment.

She revealed that she moved from Los Angeles to Atlanta because of the booming film industry there. She wants to work with big Atlanta producers like Tyler Perry, and she was sure to let him know.

“I have been in Atlanta just a year now and what I love is that it’s family-oriented but you got a lot of industry coming here,” she explained. “Black Hollywood over there. Hey, Tyler Perry, how you doin’? I’m hoping to work with you, okay?”

“This move from Los Angeles was just to see what was out here,” she continued. “I believe I can do some big things here.”

Drew’s acting career

She also used her intro segment to show off her impressive resume.

“I’m an actress, baby! Like, I’ve been doing it since I was eight. You may love me. You may hate me,” Drew quipped. “I played T-boz in the epic TLC biopic, CrazySexyCool, the stage play Set It Off, Step Up, White Chicks and I play myself on The Game.”

She told Cynthia that she moved to Atlanta to take her acting career to the next level.

“For me, I’m like let’s just regroup. I definitely want to go for some bigger roles. You know, leading lady, some action,” she shared.

Drew’s first impressions on RHOA

During Drew’s premiere episode, Cynthia revealed how she met Drew.

“Drew Sidora is a very talented actress and songstress. I initially met Drew through my favorite sunflower, Eva,” Cynthia said during a confessional interview. “We’ve been having out and she’s cool people.”

Porsha also expressed excitement when Bravo announced that her neighbor Drew would be joining the show.

However, not all of the RHOA women are as excited as Cynthia and Porsha.

Kenya Moore and RHOA newbie LaToya Ali met Drew during Cynthia’s wine tasting gathering.

“Where do you get these strays from? The local pound?” Kenya asked the producers jokingly during a confessional interview after Cynthia introduced Drew to the women.

Kenya then went on to say she was “unimpressed” but confessed that she thought Drew’s husband was hot.

LaToya also threw some shade Drew’s way. She dissed Drew’s wig to Kenya, referring to it as her “pet.”

Drew and LaToya also got into it when LaToya mentioned her separation.

LaToya explained that she was dating other men even though she was still technically married to her husband and had the intention of getting back together with him.

Drew then called her out and claimed that she shouldn’t be seeing other men while she and her husband’s vows were still intact.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.