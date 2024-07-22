Drew Sidora on Kenya Moore’s RHOA exit: ’Nobody saw that coming’

The Real Housewives of Atlanta seemed to be moving in the right direction earlier this year when news broke that Kenya Moore and Porsha Williams would anchor Season 16.

Drew Sidora was also on tap to return alongside new full-time cast members Brittany Eady, Kelli Ferrell, and Angela Oakley.

Frequent guest star Shamea Morton Mwangi is also getting elevated to a full-time cast member.

All seemed right in the RHOA world… until news broke that Kenya had been suspended from filming after allegedly sharing revenge porn of Eady.

Shortly after, Kenya confirmed she was walking away from the show as a cast member, and rumors swirled that she was considering legal action against producers.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Now, Sidora is speaking out about the state of the show and Kenya’s controversial exit.

Drew believes Kenya’s exit will negatively impact RHOA

Sidora opened up about the show while speaking to TV Insider, revealing that Season 16 is “definitely different than what I’m used to compared to sitting at a table with OGs,” she explained.

“You’re getting this fresh energy where you don’t really know what to expect.”

However, Sidora noted that “I miss my girl Kenya,” while admitting that losing her on the show “has been hard for me this season because she was the only one who came on with me.”

Sidora claimed the pair spent the lead-up to Season 16 working on their friendship.

“I think we need her for the show, to be honest.”

RHOA has survived without Kenya in the past, and we’re sure it can succeed again.

It will all come down to the casting, like the countless other shows in the sprawling Real Housewives universe.

The ladies need to have genuine connections for the shows to work.

Phaedra Parks could be making a comeback

Forcing things doesn’t work, which could be good news for Phaedra Parks’ potential return.

Rumors have been rampant in recent months that the former star and The Traitors scene stealer could be lining up a comeback.

Of course, her contract with Married to Medicine made things complicated, but they both air on Bravo.

Plus, Married to Medicine recently wrapped filming, so there’s potential for Parks to appear in the second half of RHOA Season 16.

Sidora would be down for Parks’ comeback if it comes to fruition.

“I would love to be at the table with her and see what she brings. I haven’t seen her yet, but I can’t confirm whether she is coming in or not,” Sidora said.

Bravo and producers are keeping tight-lipped about anything RHOA-related.

However, bringing Parks back would be a good way for the show to move on from the continued media attention surrounding Kenya’s departure.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus. Season 16 is expected to premiere in late 2024 or early 2025 on Bravo. Stream Seasons 1-15 on Peacock.