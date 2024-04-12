RHOA star Kenya Moore twirls her way into Season 16 amid cast reboot

There’s been a lot of mystery about Season 16 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta as fans of the franchise await news about the cast.

We found out a few weeks ago that Porsha Williams is making her big return to the show to stir things up and now we know who else will join her.

It’s Ms. Gone with the Wind Fabulous herself – Kenya Moore. She just announced her return to the show.

Kenya will be twirling her way into the show’s Sweet 16 season, which we’re hoping will be one for the books.

Sadly, the dismal ratings and poor reviews from last season have led producers to opt for a cast reboot, with a few of the old cast still in the mix.

Season 15 ended in September 2023 and now, six months later, some people are still waiting to hear their fate – except for Kenya Moore, who just got some good news.

Kenya Moore is twirling her way into another season of RHOA

Kenya Moore is keeping her peach for another season and announced the happy news on Instagram.

The video showed the former beauty queen all glammed up as she twirled her dress; throwing it back to the memorable scene from Season 5.

The RHOA star’s song Gone with the Wind Fabulous was booming in the background as she played it up for the cameras.

“I may be Gone With the Wind Fabulous, but I’m not going anywhere! 🍑,” said Kenya as she bit into a peach.

The 53-year-old smiled slyly as she held up her peach to the camera.

Here’s what else we know about the RHOA Season 16 reboot

As for what else is happening with the Season 16 reboot, we know that at least three cast members have already exited the show.

Kandi Burruss decided to quit the franchise after 14 seasons as a full-time cast member, announcing on the red carpet for the Grammy Awards in February that she was not coming back.

“They allowed us to sit around for a little too long,” she explained. “I had started working on a lot of other things.”

Later that month, Marlo Hampton also confirmed her departure from RHOA.

“My contract with Real Housewives of Atlanta ended when season 15 wrapped,” she told PEOPLE. “This break from RHOA is a fresh start, allowing me the space to participate in new creative entertainment projects focused on my future, and not reliving my past.”

Sanya Richards-Ross is also leaving RHOA as Andy Cohen confirmed on an episode of his Radio Andy in March.

We’re still waiting for word on whether Sheree Whitfield and Drew Sidora will join Kenya in Season 16 or follow in the footsteps of Sanya, Marlo, and Kandi.

As for the newbies joining the show, everyone has been tight-lipped about that.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus.