RHOA rumor claims the show is getting a RHONY-style reboot with entirely new cast for Season 16

There’s a rumor going around that all the Season 15 Real Housewives of Atlanta cast will have their peaches snatched away after numerous complaints about the current season.

Production has heard the negative banter about the franchise, and now they’re about to make a drastic change.

In case you were still hoping for the return of Phaedra Parks, Porsha Williams, Kim Zolciak-Biermann with her divorce and financial woes, or NeNe Leakes — which was never going to happen anyway — it’s time to wake up from that dream!

Instead of trying to revive the dying franchise with washed-up storylines and recycled arguments, the show will have a fresh start.

That means Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Sanya Richards-Ross, Marlo Hampton, Drew Sidoro, Sheree Whitfield, and all their friends are about to lose their jobs.

That is, if the rumors are true that the show is about to get a RHONY-style reboot.

RHOA rumor claims the show is getting a reboot with a new cast for Season 16

Love B Scott just dropped a bomb on RHOA fans who’ve complained tirelessly about wanting certain cast members fired.

Well, now they’re all getting the axe, according to a source close to production.

Reportedly, the network is happy with the newly revamped “Real Housewives of New York, so they’re fully onboard with production’s decision to recast RHOA.”

That decision came amid feedback from viewers that Season 15 was the worst one yet.

Production sources also told the media outlet that they tried to make the season more interesting and even re-edited some of the later episodes to spice things up.

However, that didn’t exactly help the show — though they can thank Ralph Pittman and Drew Sidora’s divorce for making the finale a lot more interesting. The couple filed for divorce after filming wrapped, but the cameras picked back up to capture the aftermath.

Casting for RHOA Season 16 is already underway?

The insider claimed the decision to reboot the franchise was made while filming the two-part RHOA reunion–which, by the way, looks more interesting than the entire season.

Meanwhile, production is not wasting any time and is already reaching out to new peaches in Atlanta to join the reboot.

That means any hope of some old favorites returning will not happen. However, the source also revealed that “one or two” of the current cast members might be asked to stick around as friends.

This decision to cast new women for the show will also benefit the network greatly as they won’t have to shell out the same hefty paycheck for the newbies or anything even close.

Kandi and Kenya are reportedly paid $100,000 per episode of RHOA. Meanwhile, the new RHONY cast is making that amount for the entire season.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.