RHOA returns to filming after Drew Sidora’s divorce filing

Bravo fans hoping to see The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Drew Sidora’s contentious divorce play out on TV are in for a treat.

This week, producers from the network returned to Atlanta – with cameras in tow – to capture the fallout from Sidora’s explosive new allegations against her ex, Ralph Pittman.

Although group shoots for RHOA’s upcoming Season 15 wrapped up in January, producers are reportedly back in Atlanta to film new confessional interviews, with Sidora explaining exactly what went down before the split on camera.

According to TMZ, the network is filming new confessionals with Sidora’s fellow cast members as well – and they will surely have some hot takes to share on all the drama.

But one person viewers seem unlikely to hear from is Pittman himself.

Although he and Sidora are reportedly still living together, the outlet also reported that Pittman hadn’t filmed anything yet – and apparently has no plans to.

Drew Sidora and ex Ralph Pittman race to file for divorce

On February 27, Sidora and Pittman, an Atlanta-based business consultant, raced to the courthouse in Gwinnett County, Georgia, to file for divorce.

Sidora’s divorce petition was received by the court at 1:10 p.m., while Pittman’s came in at 2:11 – just one hour later – the same day.

Sidora’s initial filing did not mention her ex’s alleged cheating or emotional abuse, claiming only that their almost 10-year marriage was “irretrievably broken.”

However, after learning that Pittman had filed a petition of his own, Sidora amended her own complaint with a range of explosive allegations against her soon-to-be ex.

In the amended filing, Sidora accused Pittman of serial infidelity, “mental abuse,” and even messing with her finances.

RHOA’s Drew Sidora accuses ex of cheating, emotional abuse

In her amended divorce filing, which was obtained by TMZ, Sidora stated that she could no longer tolerate Pittman’s “continued blatant disrespect and mental abuse.”

She accused Pittman of being a “serial cheater” during their nine-year marriage. She noted that some women he allegedly slept with would rub their affairs in her face by sending Sidora screenshots of their “sexts” with Pittman.

Sidora even claimed that Pittman had gotten physical with her, alleging that during a recent fight, he aggressively snatched a cell phone out of Sidora’s hands, causing her to fall to the floor.

Sidora even alleged that at one point, Pittman withdrew a “large sum of money” from her bank account without her consent.

The Bravo star is seeking primary physical and joint legal custody of the couple’s two children.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus.