Drew Sidora calls out Kenya Moore for shading Porsha Williams’ BLM activism

Real Housewives of Atlanta newcomer Drew Sidora came for her costar Kenya Moore after Kenya continuously slammed Porsha Williams’ activism.

Bravo blogger @realhousewivesfranchise compiled a collection of tweets Drew wrote slamming Kenya during the most recent RHOA episode.

“RHOA: Drew Sidora slams Kenya Moore over her comments regarding Porsha Williams’ activism for the BLM movement!” The Bravo blogger captioned the post.

The picture shows two of Drew’s tweets that were aimed at Kenya.

“Kenya makes all this fuss about being the 1st Black Miss USA, but is quick to put another black woman down and fakes support @Porsha4Real in her #BLM movement #rhoa,” the first tweet reads.

“‘Every time you protest, there is a camera around’ This is the most DISRESPECTFUL thing someone can say to a black woman who has sacrificed herself from #blm @KenyaMoore #youaretenstepsback,” Drew writes in the second tweet.

Kenya and Porsha’s social media battle

Porsha and Kenya have been at odds on social media over Porsha’s activism efforts.

Porsha has been posting pictures and videos of herself attending protests for the Black Lives Matter movement.

She was even arrested twice for the cause, which has been featured on RHOA Season 13.

During the most recent RHOA episode, Kenya shaded Porsha’s protest efforts numerous times.

Kenya made a comment insinuating that people being arrested at the protests were “putting themselves in a position to be arrested.”

This lead to activist Tamika D. Mallory coming to Porsha’s defense. Porsha then reshared Tamika’s defense and left her own statement for Kenya stating that she wasn’t going to come for another black woman during these times.

Kenya then clapped back on her Instagram story and continued to claim that Porsha has been protesting for clout.

Kenya is uninvited to Porsha’s surprise party

The most recent installment in Kenya and Porsha’s messy friendship went down when Kenya was uninvited to Porsha’s surprise party hosted by Porsha’s sister, Lauren.

Lauren threw Porsha the party to honor her activism and invited her friends.

Cynthia Bailey asked Lauren if Kenya could come. Lauren was hesitant but agreed to let Kenya come.

Lauren then called Cynthia hours before the party to let her know that she changed her mind about Kenya. Porsha’s sister felt0

that she shouldn't come to the party in order to avoid drama.

The other RHOA costars admitted that it was a fair call considering Kenya had been slamming Porsha’s activism, but Kenya begged to differ.

Kenya claimed she was going to keep her opinions to herself and be supportive of Porsha. She was even going to bring a birthday gift for Porsha’s daughter, PJ.

Viewers will likely witness more drama between Kenya and Porsha surrounding Porsha’s activism as the rest of the cast members will take sides.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.