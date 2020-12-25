Kenya Moore criticizes Porsha Williams’ BLM activism in upcoming clip for RHOA

It seems everyone is proud of Porsha Williams and her activism efforts for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Well, everyone except for her Real Housewives of Atlanta castmate, Kenya Moore.

Just recently, Kandi Burruss gave props to Porsha for putting herself in the line of fire, protesting for men and women who have lost their lives to police brutality.

But Kenya is clearly not impressed by Williams’ efforts.

Matter of fact, the RHOA star is throwing shade at her co-star and insinuating that Porsha’s efforts are not genuine.

Kenya throws shade at Porsha Williams

Last season, we saw a blossoming friendship between Porsha and Kenya, but unfortunately, things have taken a turn for the worst.

It’s not clear what has caused the drama between the two women who bonded over being new moms last year.

But now the Real Housewives of Atlanta stars are at odds once again.

During a sneak peek of the upcoming episode, Moore throws shade at the 39-year-old.

While chatting with Kandi Burruss, the former beauty queen dished about Porsha getting arrested again.

“Has anyone talked to Porsha, I know she was arrested again,” said Kenya.

“Why’d you say it like that?” questioned Burruss.

“Cause at this point it just seems like maybe they’re putting themselves in a position to be arrested,” responded Moore.

Furthermore, the 49-year-old also called her RHOA castmate fake, for defending another controversial Bravo Housewife, Monique Samuels.

Monique is a cast member on The Real Housewives of Potomac and recently got in a fight with her costar Candiace Dillard.

Monique was the one who started the altercation but Porsha has been actively defending her friend in the media.

But Moore is calling out the RHOA star for that!

Kandi applauds Porsha for her efforts

Kenya might be throwing shade at Porsha Williams, but she’s getting a lot of support from other RHOA stars.

Just last week, Kandi applauded the single mom for her devotion to the Black Lives Matter Movement.

During a recap of the episode on her Speak On It series, the mom-of-three shared with her fans that she was proud of Porsha, who is following in her great-grandfather’s footsteps as a civil rights activist.

“To see the evolution of her going from not really knowing what the underground railroad was to now she, you know is really on the forefront of the movement…” noted the Grammy award winner.

She added, “Being a leader… really standing up for what’s right –which is really walking the footsteps of her grandfather which is awesome and amazing–I just thought that was a really good look.”



The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.