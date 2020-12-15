Kenya Moore says Porsha has taken a page out of Nene’s book ‘and not in a good way’

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is back for its 13th season and fans will have a lot to look forward to as the weeks progress.

The trailer has given us some hints of what’s to come, but there’s plenty more that viewers will get to see.

For one, the blossoming friendship between Porsha Williams and Kenya Moore has officially taken a turn for the worse.

Last season we witnessed the two first-time moms bonding over motherhood and relationships.

But the stars are just not aligned for these two to be friends.

Has Porsha become Nene Jr?

During a recent chat with Entertainment Tonight, Kenya Moore spilled some tea about the newly premiered season of RHOA.

She dished about the cast dynamics and it seems quite a bit has changed since last season.

We noticed a friendship forging between her and Porsha last season, but it seems the women are now feuding.

Kenya admitted during her interview that her friendship with the Black Lives Matter activist has taken a turn for the worse.

And says she doesn’t know why.

“For three years I considered her a friend, I was very supportive,” recounted Kenya.

However, the actress and producer claimed that when Nene Leakes returned to RHOA, Porsha turned on her.

” When people don’t want to be friends with you because they feel threatened or they feel…a certain way that they don’t want you to be bigger than them, I think that is really what comes into play,” claimed the Atlanta Housewife.

” And that’s a page out of Nene’s book, honestly. And she’s been taking a lot of pages out of Nene’s book lately, and not in a good way.”

Kenya explained that Porsha has been showing up to set hours late, and has demanded that certain footage be removed from the show.

“That’s kinda Nene behavior,” remarked the single mom.

” So, unfortunately, yeah we have a… little Nene Jr on our set,” she added.

Kenya and Marlo are friends now?

While her friendship with Porsha bit the dust this season, it seems a new one is forming.

This time it’s Marlo Hampton who is surprisingly now on good terms with the Real Housewives of Atlanta star.

Viewers will undoubtedly be shocked to see the women getting along and forming a friendship, after being enemies for several years.

However, the 49-year old explained, ” I think it kind of goes back to me being a changed person. I am always and have always been a very forgiving person. But you have to work to get that forgiveness, meaning apologize and then change the behavior…”

Kenya admitted that she and the fashionista, “Had a moment where we had a very sincere and honest conversation –after obviously dueling it out all season. And you know I have to say it’s… one of the highlights of the entire season.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.