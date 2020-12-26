Tamika Mallory defends Porsha Williams after she gets criticised by co-star Kenya Moore about her activism

Activist Tamika D. Mallory has come to The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams’ defense after her costar, Kenya Moore, shaded Porsha’s arrests involving the Black Lives Matter movement.

In the RHOA Episode 4 preview, Kenya made comments that took many viewers, including Tamika, aback.

“Yes @thekenyamoore. It seems you need an education on CIVIL DISOBEDIENCE. Google and/or history classes are your friends,” Tamika commented on a social media post showing the preview.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kenya, in typical fashion, clapped back at the activist on her Instagram story.

“@TamikaDMallory Thank you Queen for your comment to me. But my eyes and ears and my magna cum laude education are my only friends – not google. I respect all the real and important work you do and BTW, I was correct,” Kenya wrote in a screenshot obtained by Urban Belle.

She continued, “Since many are fans of RHOA, let’s watch the entire season and decide what is real or fake – not just a clip from an episode yet-to-be-aired.”

This isn’t the first time Tamika has defended Porsha

Tamika came to Porsha’s defense in a separate, more lengthy comment after the preview aired. Tamika explained that she asked Porsha to attend the protest in Kentucky after Porsha was arrested in Atlanta.

She admitted that Porsha feared being arrested but ultimately decided to come because she knew the press she would draw in would be worth it for the cause.

“Porsha ended up being in jail for more that [sic] 12 hours. They kept her almost until the last woman was released. She was visibly shaken. Her courage is something most TALKERS would never do. And she continues to support our work,” Tamika adds in Porsha’s defense.

Porsha posted the comment on her own Instagram page and thanked the activist for coming to her defense.

“It really is sad that this had to be addressed. Thank you @tamikadmallory my leader and my sister in the struggle for all you do first and for most!” Porsha started off her caption for the post.

She also added that she will not put down another woman of color in the name of the Black Lives Matter movement on the show.

Rather, she amicably offered to educate Kenya and optimistically hopes that Kenya’s comments on the upcoming episode aren’t dismissive to the BLM movement.

What Kenya said about the BLM

Kenya addressed the BLM arrests while talking with RHOA costar, Kandi Burruss.

“Has anyone talked to Porsha?” Kenya asked in the preview. “I know she was arrested, again.”

“Why’d you say it like that?” questioned Kandi.

“Cause at this point it just seems like maybe they’re just putting themselves in a position to be arrested,” Porsha responded.

This isn’t the first time Kenya has shaded Porsha’s activism.

The two feuded on one of Cynthia Bailey’s Instagram posts.

After Kenya liked a since-deleted comment about Porsha’s activism being an act, Porsha came for Kenya and said she should be “ashamed.”

Kenya responded that she only supports “REAL activists” and accused Porsha of using activism to create a storyline.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Sundays 8/7c on Bravo.