Drew Sidora calls Kenya Moore a liar, throws shade at her marriage to Marc Daly

Drew Sidora throws shade at Kenya Moore’s marriage. Pic credit: Bravo

Drew Sidora is coming at Kenya Moore with a vengeance.

And after the shade she just threw at her Real Housewives of Atlanta castmate, there might be no hope for their friendship after all.

The two women have been butting heads since they met, due mostly to Kenya being her usual shady self.

Sign up for our newsletter!

But Drew has proven that she’s not one to sit back and take it.

And now she’s calling her costar a liar!

Drew Sidora says Kenya Moore is a liar

Drew had a heated chat on the show, Leah’s Lemonade the other day and she didn’t hold back.

While dishing about her tense relationship with the 50-year-old, Drew admitted that she learned quite a bit while re-watching the RHOA episodes.

The Bravo Housewife shared an instant where Kenya lied to her in the latest episode and noted that as a reason she never connected with the former Miss USA.

“In filming everything… I discerned just not connecting with certain people. And now watching it back I’m like ‘that’s why I didn’t connect’ because they’re just very inauthentic people,” confessed Drew. “Very fake. and I don’t do fake.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star continued, “Like ama tell you how I feel, and you’re gonna know what you’re getting from me cause I’m gonna give it to you just straight. That’s how my momma raised me.”

“So it was just like a lot of lies I’m seeing,” added the mom-of-three.

Drew Sidora says it’s clear why Marc Daly left Kenya Moore

During her chat, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star continued to go in on Kenya Moore.

But Drew wasn’t done quite yet, she also threw lots of shade at Kenya’s rocky marriage.

“Like let’s keep track of Kenya’s lies at this point and then we’ll understand why her husband left her,” commented Drew. “I think she’s making it clear for all of us.”

As fans may know by now, Kenya’s husband Marc Daly put out a statement recently sharing that he and the RHOA star are officially done.

He claimed to still have love for his estranged wife but noted that the marriage was over.

The couple has been separated for quite some time and their relationship has been playing out on the current season of RHOA.

Kenya has mentioned on the show that she wanted to file for divorce, but it seems Marc beat her to the punch.

Now with her castmate throwing shade at her marriage, do you think Kenya will lash out at Drew?

I guess we’ll have to wait and see.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.