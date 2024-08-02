Dorinda Medley returns to Bravo with Blue Stone Manor RHONY spin-off

Dorinda Medley’s time on reality TV is far from over.

The Bravolebrity is lining up a return to the small screen with a new show set at a location ingrained in the memory of Real Housewives of New York fans everywhere.

Yes, we’re talking about Blue Stone Manor.

According to Deadline, the 59-year-old has a new series in development that sounds a lot like Vanderpump Villa.

The prospective series is set to chart Dorinda welcoming a staff of workers into the mansion as the spot becomes what can only be described as a hotel.

Of course, Dorinda has hosted many parties in the location and even a full season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

As a result, there’s been plenty of drama there over the years.

Bravo previously paused Dorinda

Dorinda first broke through during her six-season stint on RHONY, but producers put her on pause after Season 12.

At first, it seemed she was lined up to return after taking a breather, but the network went in a different direction without her and her fellow cast members after the widely criticized Season 13.

Dorinda was known for getting drunk and delivering harsh insults to her co-stars on the series, so many fans rejoiced when her time on it came to a close.

However, Bravo brought her back with her one-time co-stars for a season of RHUGT with all RHONY alums, and let’s just say the season was proof that rebooting the show was for the best.

As a result, it seemed like Dorinda’s time with Bravo and the NBCUniversal family was over.

Dorinda Medley will also appear on The Traitors Season 3

Peacock confirmed Dorinda as a cast member for The Traitors Season 3, set to premiere in early 2025, meaning there is still a road back to TV for Dorinda.

At this point, her new series set at Blue Stone Manor is just in the development stages, so it may not come to fruition.

These things happen, but there’s a good chance that NBCUniversal was happy with what they saw of her on The Traitors because the third season has been in the can for months.

The exciting aspect of the Blue Stone Manor show is that it means other Bravolebrities could appear as guests.

The Real Housewives of New York is currently on hiatus. Season 15 is expected to premiere in late 2024 or early 2025.