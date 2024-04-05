Dorinda Medley wants to film with RHONY reboot cast at Bluestone Manor

Dorinda Medley was once one of the most familiar faces of The Real Housewives of New York City.

Nowadays, the show has forged a new path with an entirely new cast, but Medley believes the recipe for success is mixing up the cast.

In a new interview on Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea podcast, the RHONY alum pitched a special that would find Erin Lichy, Sai De Silva, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, Brynn Whitfield, and Ubah Hassan taking a trip to Bluestone Manor in the Berkshires.

“We should send those new girls up there for a night and see how they fare,” the 59-year-old declared.

Medley wouldn’t want to intimidate the new cast members, so she would ensure that only “a couple” of the legacy cast members were a part of the project.

Medley recently reconnected with Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Kelly Bensimon, Ramona Singer, and Kristen Taekman for a limited series of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

The RHONY ladies recently returned for RHUGT Legacy

The short-and-sweet season was welcomed by the fans who struggled to connect with the new cast of the original series.

Bluestone Manor has been the filming location for many iconic scenes and even served as the place the women stayed during RHUGT Season 2, so it has had a chance to shine on the small screen.

It has served as a place for some of the most dramatic moments, and we’re sure that sparks would fly between the new cast members and the originals, which is undoubtedly what fans would want.

Lichy previously responded to rumors that a mash-up season was about to happen and declared it wouldn’t work because the new and old casts are two very different groups.

Her delivery caught the ire of Taekman and Medley, but her intent seemed to be to drive home the worry that the two sides would go at it.

With the reboot cast returning, it does give the sense that we may get a crossover of sorts down the line, and perhaps a cast trip to Bluestone Manor would do the trick.

Would a trip to Bluestone Manor help or hinder the reboot?

The big issue would be if the Legacy ladies tried to play up for the cameras to, you know, urge Bravo to bring them back on a more permanent basis.

However, it would push the new cast members to deliver on their promise to bring the drama.

After watching one season of the reboot, Taank, Whitfield, and Hassan were the only ones to bring the drama authentically.

Throwing some originals into the mix could shift the dynamic a bit too far from what worked last season, but anything can happen.

Filming is getting underway on RHONY Season 15 soon. Monsters and Critics will keep you up to speed on all the developments.

The Real Housewives of New York is currently on hiatus at Bravo. Season 15 is expected to premiere in late 2024 or early 2025. Seasons 1-14 are available to stream on Peacock.