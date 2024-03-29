RHONY Season 15 confirmed: Who’s returning?

After months of rumors, it’s finally official:

The Real Housewives of New York City will return to Bravo for Season 15.

In a surprising turn of events, the entire cast — Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, and Brynn Whitfield — will be back.

Lyons is the biggest surprise of those names because many believed she was done with the series.

In a November interview with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, she wondered whether she would return for another season.

At the time, she revealed that she enjoyed being on the show to promote her endeavors but was questioning whether she wanted her personal life showcased on reality TV.

Jenna Lyons will continue keeping parts of her life away from the cameras.

“I also am in a relationship now, and I have to take that into consideration,” she said.

“How that impacts not just me but the people around me. So I have some thinking to do.”

An intact RHONY cast

The decision to keep the cast intact is good for the show because changing the entire cast last season was divisive.

There has to be some consistency moving forward, and bringing every cast member back is a surefire way to emphasize that.

There is the potential to add one or two new faces into the mix, but we probably won’t learn more about that until further down the line.

Recent rumors also suggested that some of the original cast members could be brought back, but Lichy shut that down by saying the show wouldn’t work because we’d have two very different groups of women.

RHONY Season 14 saved the show

RHONY Season 14 was a return to form for the series, but many fans were still yearning for the previous cast. This pushed Bravo to make a new edition of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, complete with fan favorites.

The possibility is that some of the cast members could return for cameos as the season is airing.

Out of the new ladies, Taank and Whitfield were the breakout stars. Will that continue next season?

We’ll need to tune in to find out when the show returns.

Bravo released a teaser of the returning cast across social media, but it doesn’t give much away apart from the women on the phone.

The Real Housewives of New York City is on hiatus at Bravo. Season 15 is expected to debut in late 2024. Stream Seasons 1-14 on Peacock.