Did Jenna Lyons just confirm she’s done with RHONY?

Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New York City introduced viewers to a brand new cast.

Jenna Lyons was easily the breakout star and the most well-known.

As the season aired, it seemed that Jenna wasn’t as comfortable as her castmates.

That was confirmed during the reunion when she talked about the awkward moments on camera.

There have been rumblings that Jenna may not be returning for Season 15, and she may have just confirmed that by her latest move.

Will Jenna be persuaded to return for a sophomore season?

Jenna Lyons skips BravoCon

The biggest weekend of the year for Bravo fans and Bravolebrities alike hit Las Vegas.

It is three days of non-stop immersion in Bravo culture, with panels, shows, and podcasts all happening simultaneously.

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 14 cast were all in attendance — except Jenna Lyons.

According to PEOPLE, Brynn Whitfield told the audience, “Jenna’s at an event tonight. She apologizes that she could not be here.”

Skipping BravoCon is a huge deal, especially coming off a totally revamped season of a beloved franchise.

It seems that Jenna may not want to live life in the spotlight anymore — at least now that she has found love.

She shared a photo on Instagram of her and her girlfriend (or possibly fiance), based on previous photos and speculation) that they love. It was their “first” paparazzi photo.

Will there be a Season 15 of The Real Housewives of New York City?

While there has been no official announcement about whether Season 15 of The Real Housewives of New York City, it’s likely happening.

Andy Cohen spoke to the women at the reunion as if another season was already in the works, and Brynn Whitfield is popular among Bravo viewers.

They addressed what it felt like to film and then watch the season back as it airs, which led to some realizations about how hard it was for some, including Jenna Lyons.

With Season 14 just wrapping and the second part of the reunion airing only a week ago, it will be a while before filming for Season 15 begins. The Housewives typically get a few weeks off before jumping back into things — sometimes longer if there is heavy drama.

Hopefully, Jenna Lyons will consider returning for a sophomore season and sharing more of her life with viewers.

The Real Housewives of New York City is currently on hiatus.