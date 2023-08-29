Here’s why Sai De Silva just became the new RHONY ‘villain’

Move over Jessel Taank, because a new RHONY villain has entered the villa, and it’s none other than Sai De Silva.

Not long ago, it was Jessel facing criticism from The Real Housewives of New York City viewers, although Sai wasn’t very far behind.

Well, the last episode tipped the scales in Jessel’s favor, and now, Sai has been crowned as the new villain thanks to her constant complaints.

We already know that the fashion influencer has a gripe about not being properly fed by her castmates, but she also has a problem with gift-givers.

Sai recently criticized Jenna Lyons for being too generous with her castmates, because she felt it wasn’t sincere.

According to Sai, the gifts — most of which include products that Jenna has collaborated on — are given with the intent that they will post about it on social media.

Is Sai De Silva the new RHONY villain?

Sai has been criticized because she throws a lot of unnecessary shade in her confessionals.

However, it’s her constant complaints that are rubbing viewers the wrong way. I mean if you’re going to complain about free gifts what won’t you complain about?

After a recent clip was posted of the 42-year-old throwing shade at Jenna’s generosity, viewers didn’t hesitate to sound off.

One viewer reasoned “She is trying too hard to be the ‘villan’ or at least controversial one. Her issues are a non-existing issues…”

“Sai… Sai… I want to like her so much! 😩 if her goal is to become the villain, I hope she goes FULL ON,” said someone else.

One Instagram user wrote “Sai is doing the most. She thinks she’s being funny and relatable, but it’s coming across as spoiled, entitled and pretentious. 😪🙄

Someone noted, “Sai complains 24/7.”

Another person added, “Sai is giving villain energy. The reunion will be funnnn.”

Pic credit: @queensofbravo/Instagram

Speaking of the RHONY reunion, it won’t be long before the new cast hits the stage for their very first reunion since filming the show, and it’s bound to be a good one.

The RHONY reunion is filming soon

If you have any questions for Sai or the rest of the RHONY newbies now is the time to send them in.

They are gearing up to film the reunion and Andy Cohen just shared a post on Twitter asking viewers to send in their questions.

“My team is getting ready for THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK CITY REUNION! Tweet me all of your questions for the ladies NOW and let me know where you’re from in the question!” said the reunion host.

Pic credit: @Andy/Twitter

By the way, we spotted some juicy questions in the mix, and we can’t wait to see which ones get picked for the reunion.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.