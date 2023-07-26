RHONY’s Sai De Silva says she and Brynn Whitfield ‘are not best friends’

We are only two episodes into the newly revamped RHONY, and some friendships are already crumbling.

This time we’re talking about Sai De Silva and Brynn Whitfield, and while we don’t know yet what transpired, let’s hope these two can get things back on track.

The new Bravo Housewives are still trying to get their footing into this reality TV realm, but we’ll have to wait and see if they can keep the group intact by season’s end.

As we all know by now, filming the show is one thing. However, watching the show and seeing the shady comments that were said about each other in their confessionals can stir up things that were already resolved.

That might very well be what happened in the case of Sai and Brynn, although we’ll have to wait to find out.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Sai recently teased the rocky relationship with Brynn, which has taken quite a turn from where they started.

Sai De Silva talks ‘surprise’ turn in her friendship with Brynn Whitfield

In a teaser for The Real Housewives of New York City confessional, Brynn revealed, “I consider Sai to 100 percent be one of my best friends.”

We also saw their close dynamic in the first episode, and Brynn declared that Sai has the type of family life — with her husband and kids — that she wants for herself.

However, that relationship has taken a turn for the worse.

Sai had a recent chat with Us Weekly, and the fashion influencer revealed surprising news about their friendship.

“By the end of this [season], we are not best friends … but stay tuned to find out,” confessed the 42-year-old. “That was a big surprise to me. It was a huge surprise.”

As the season plays out, viewers will witness a feud between Sai and Brynn that she said “came out of nowhere.”

Did RHONY star Brynn Whitfield spill a secret about Sai?

Sai didn’t share a lot of details about what fractured her friendship with Brynn, but she teased that we will see it on the show.

“It was something completely different [than what’s expected],” said the mom of two. “You know, it’s good.”

While trying to get more clues on what went down, Sai was asked if Brynn did not turn out to be the person she thought she was.

“Not necessarily,” she responded. “She’s a fun girl. She’s a lot of fun. As you can see, she has this huge bubbly personality [and] she’s great for going out with.”

However, Sai gave us a major clue in her response, and it seems Brynn may have told the group a secret about Sai, and that’s what ended their friendship.

“Let’s just say she can’t hold a secret,” said Sai.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.