Andy Cohen blasted for telling single RHONY star Brynn Whitfield that Kyle Richards’ husband is ‘available’

Andy Cohen is getting backlash online, and rightly so, for recently making an inappropriate comment about Kyle Richards’ husband.

The Bravo executive is in hot water regarding a conversation with The Real Housewives of New York newbie, Brynn Whitfield, who is single and ready to mingle.

One person who is not single is Mauricio Umansky, the husband, and RHOBH star Kyle Richards despite reports that the pair have separated.

The couple have made it very clear that they have no plans to get divorced although they admitted to having a difficult year.

That didn’t stop Andy — who, by the way, is friends with Kyle — from telling Brynn that Mauricio is now “available.”

The comment did not sit well with fans of the show, and they blasted the 55-year-old online.

Andy Cohen tells RHONY star Brynn Whitfield that Mauricio Umansky is available

The incident when Andy attended the premiere party for the newly revamped RHONY.

While on the red carpet, Andy was asked by a reporter to name the hottest Housewives husband. That’s when he looked over at Brynn, who was also being interviewed nearby, to get her input.

The RHONY star named “Mauricio” and that’s when Andy retorted, “He’s available.”

However, that is not sitting with many people.

“That’s so rude and disrespectful. That’s not even his place,” responded an Instagram user.

“Bravo ‘Andy’ is so messy… it use to be funny but it’s not anymore for me at least,” said someone else.

One person wrote, “Damn Andy that’s not cool.”

“Cohen needs to shut up and mind his own business. Do anything for ratings. 😡🤮,” said one critic.

Someone wrote, “he screwed up, he knows he shouldn’t of said it as soon as he did. I’d guess he’s texted Kyle already.”

That last commenter was right because Andy eventually responded to the backlash on Twitter and said he was not serious about the remark.

“I was being absolutely flip and cheeky – not serious on any level,” said Andy.

RHOBH stars Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky are a ‘work in progress’

Meanwhile, Kyle and Mauricio are doing their best to stay focused on their family amid ongoing rumors and lots of speculations.

A source recently gave an update to Entertainment Tonight about the couple’s marriage.

“Kyle and Mauricio’s relationship is a work in progress. She is taking things day by day,” declared the insider, who also noted that the couple’s top priority is their kids.

“They are both taking their kids into consideration,” the source added. “They want to keep their family unified no matter what happens.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.