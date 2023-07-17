Who is Brynn Whitfield? Here’s what we know about the new RHONY star

The Real Housewives of New York City reboot just premiered with a new cast of women, and if you don’t know the name Brynn Whitfield, just give it time.

The spunky new reality TV star gave us major Sonja Morgan vibes but in a good way — no shade to the OG.

Brynn was a major topic of conversation as the first episode of the show aired last night, and, like us, you’re probably itching to know more about the newbie.

Don’t worry; we’re not going to let you lift a finger trying to scour the internet for information about the raven-haired beauty because we have all the information you need right here.

We learned a few interesting details about Brynn in the first episode, the first being that there’s an unnamed Italian restaurant in New York that she wouldn’t be caught dead in because, well, it’s not 2005.

We also learned that if you make Brynn mad, she’ll date your dad, but since we can’t picture the happy-go-lucky New Yorker mad anyway, your dads are safe.

Here’s what we know about RHONY newbie Brynn Whitfield

Brynn grew up in a small Midwest town and attended Purdue University in Indiana, but she later moved to NYC and never looked back.

These days, the RHONY star is a corporate communications and marketing consultant, and she resides in West Village, Manhatten.

The 36-year-old has a passion for yoga, and she even received her yoga training diploma in 2019. She is a jet-setting fashionista, and her Instagram page is littered with photos and videos from her travels.

The social butterfly also has many snaps from some fun nights out with her friends and some of her castmates.

Brynn is currently single and ready to mingle, and she’s made no secret that she hopes to start a family someday.

Her RHONY bio gives us some clues about what we can expect from Brynn this season.

“Brynn is in search of what she really wants out of life and attempting to heal from past hardships. She craves stability and having the kind of family she longed for as a child, however, her fear of commitment and busy schedule jet-setting the world tend to get in the way.”

Brynn Whitfield got advice from RHOBH alum Lisa Vanderpump

Brynn has been a high society woman for quite some time and even moved in the same circles as The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Lisa Vanderpump.

The newly minted Bravolebrity recently shared with Page Six that she was “besties” with Lisa’s daughter, Pandora, when they were both in their twenties.

She even got some advice from the 62-year-old about how to approach reality TV.

“Lisa gave some good advice – she was like, ‘Just be yourself darling,'” shared Brynn, and from what we’ve seen so far, she’s doing just that.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.