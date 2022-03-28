RHONY: Luann de Lesseps is in support of the network’s idea to reboot and recast the show

Luann de Lesseps dishes on RHONY reboot. Pic credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo

Bravo’s decision to reboot and recast the Real Housewives of New York has garnered mixed reviews from fans of the show, but cast member Luann de Lesseps supports the idea.

After seemingly being in limbo since they wrapped Season 13–amid dismal reviews and low ratings– we now know the franchise’s fate. Bravo exec Andy Cohen recently shared that the network plans to recast the show with a new group of friends who truly reflect the diversity of New York City.

However, that doesn’t mean the former cast members will be tossed to the side–at least not all of them. The network will create another RHONY show that will include former cast members and beloved OGs from the franchise.

Luann de Lesseps excited about RHONY recast and reboot

The Real Housewives of New York star recently talked about the exciting news regarding the future of the franchise.

During a chat with former Bravo Housewives Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge on their podcast, Two T’s in a Pod, Luann revealed how and when she heard the news.

“I found out the same time you guys did,” confessed the former countess, who clarified that the cast found out “just before” the news hit but “literally the same day.”

Interestingly though, Luann is totally on board with the new concept.

“I gotta say that I don’t think it’s a bad idea,” said the RHONY star. “I think it’s kind of cool to see a younger, diverse cast in New York, but I like the idea of keeping the OGs.”

Luann de Lesseps opens up about her issues with alcohol

The Real Housewives of New York star also opened up about another hot topic that made headlines recently.

Several days ago, Luann was kicked out of a piano bar in Manhattan during a drunken incident, which she later apologized for.

During her recent chat with Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp, the RHONY cast member was asked if being on the show has affected her issues with alcohol.

“No, I don’t think it’s the show at all, in fact, I filmed the Ultimate Girls Trip, I wasn’t drinking,” said Luann. “The last season of the Housewives I wasn’t drinking,”

Despite the unfortunate setback with her sobriety, the 56-year-old is not letting that affect her life going forward.

While her “ultimate goal is to not drink,” Luann acknowledged that she’s taking things “one day at a time.”

“That’s what it’s all about,” said Luann. “It’s progress, not perfection, and you, know I’m only human…I have my slips like everybody.”

The Real Housewives of New York is currently on hiatus on Bravo.