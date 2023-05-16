RHUGT RHONY Legacy: Real Housewives of New York OGs are going on a girls’ trip

We finally have some news about RHONY Legacy after waiting and waiting and waiting for word from Bravo. They finally threw us a bone, and we’re gobbling it all up in excitement.

Truthfully though, the concept isn’t exactly what we anticipated. Instead of The Real Housewives of New York reboot, what we’re getting is The Real Housewives Ulitmate Girls Trip, but with the RHONY cast.

Your favorite New York gal pals are headed to Peacock for Season 5, and while we didn’t anticipate this, we’ll take whatever we can get at this point.

There have been lots of rumors surrounding what was meant to be another show focused on the OGs.

However, from what we heard, one diva wanted more money than what they were being offered so it seems the network later decided on a different path for the show.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Interestingly, the one OG who allegedly wanted a large paycheck during initial talks for the Legacy spinoff will not be joining the cast.

Here’s what we know about RHONY Legacy

It’s happening kiddos, the OG New York Housewives will be back on our screens very soon for The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy.

Season 5 of the Peacock hit which usually features Housewives from different franchises spending a luxury vacation at an exotic location–will take place in St. Barts, but this time there’s a twist.

The cast will only feature the RHONY women, including the controversial Ramona Singer, the always unhinged Dorinda Medley, and the countess herself, Luann de Lesseps.

Kristen Taekman who starred in Seasons 6 and 7 is also on the cast — random, but okay, we can dig it.

Also, there’s Sonja Morgan who will no doubt give us an update on her townhouse because well, we need to know, and in a shocking yet exciting twist Kelly Bensimon is coming back — Scary Island here we go!

Where are RHONY OGs Jill Zarin and Bethenny Frankel?

The only thing that could push this show over the edge would be the inclusion of former friends turned enemies Jill Zarin and Bethenny Frankel.

Okay, okay we know that Bethenny had no desire to make a return, but how epic would it be for another Scary Island faceoff with Kelly Bensimon? Plus, her rocky relationship with Jill would make for great TV.

Meanwhile speaking of Jill we already know that she was “thirsty” to get back in the mix — at least, that’s the opinion of Brandi Glanville, Tamra Judge, and Dorinda Medley.

However, the OG reportedly played hardball during early negotiations for the show, and she walked away when network execs refused to meet her demands.

They pulled the plug on the show but later revisited the idea with a different concept — and without Jill Zarin in mind.

Now, we’ll only get a one-time spinoff instead of what was meant to be an ongoing series, but better this than nothing at all, right?

So far, there’s no premiere date for Season 5 of the Peacock show, but stay tuned.

Seasons 1-4 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip are currently streaming on Peacock.