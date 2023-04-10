RHONY Legacy in the works again — Here’s what we know

Just when we thought they were out, Bravo pulls them back in!

A revival of RHONY: Legacy is reportedly back in the works after the network pulled the plug on the project back in January.

It also looks like the show is changing the format from the typical Housewives setup to an Ultimate Girls Trip style which will document the ladies during a short time span.

Sources say that fan favorites Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan have been offered spots on the show, along with Kelly Bensimon and Dorinda Medley, and surprise – Ramona Singer!

Ramona did an about face on her feelings on RHONY, as she previously called it the “loser” show.

Contracts are allegedly out to the stars and awaiting their signatures.

Bravo reportedly canceled RHONY: Legacy in January amid contract disputes

In January 2023, it was reported that the famous reality network pulled the plug on the show after contract negotiations collapsed. Bravo had rescinded its offers to the Housewives, who had been set to star but said “never say never” to changing their minds in the future.

One of the main reasons to pull the plug on the project was money, as sources said that the cast felt that Bravo was “low-balling” them, while sources close to the production said the Housewives had overestimated their worth to the network.

Screen time was also a sticking point. Full-time Housewives are typically guaranteed an appearance in 12 episodes each season, which usually run to around 24 episodes total. But insiders said that Bravo wouldn’t promise more than four episodes to each Housewife on the first season of Legacy.

“They are generous offers,” an insider revealed, “but a few of the women now believe they should make what the cast of Friends made in their heyday.” (At the height of the NBC sitcom’s popularity, the cast was famously raking in $1 million per episode.)

The source said that as the negotiations continued to drag on, the network at the time “just lost interest” in pursuing Legacy.

Ramona Singer claimed she had ‘never been happier’ since leaving RHONY

When asked in January how she felt about leaving the show that made her a household name, Ramona claimed, “I don’t miss it at all.” She has now changed her mind, even though she claimed she needed some much-deserved downtime.

Ramona said at the time she had “never been happier” since leaving RHONY. “I’m 60-something now,” Ramona revealed. “I worked hard my whole life. It’s time for me just to enjoy myself.”

She also doubled down, turning her back on her former employer when she said. “I do not want to do the show any longer,” and called the Legacy reboot “The Loser Show.” Sources at Bravo claimed that Ramona hadn’t been invited in the first place, claiming the decision to end her contract had been entirely Bravo’s.

The Real Housewives of New York City is currently on hiatus.