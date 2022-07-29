RHONY: Dorinda Medley agrees with Tamra Judge that Jill Zarin is ‘thirsty’ after OG insults her

Dorinda Medley made it nice…and shady after hearing Jill Zarin’s comment. Pic credit: @dorindamedley/Instagram

The Real Housewives of New York City star Dorinda Medley recently agreed with Tamra Judge’s declaration that Jill Zarin is “thirsty” after Jill commented on Dorinda’s drinking.

Dorinda Medley and Tamra Judge of The Real Housewives of Orange County fame recently appeared with Jill Zarin, among other former housewives, on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club.

For Season 2 of the ultimate girls’ trip, Dorinda hosted the ladies at her famous Massachusetts home in the Berkshires, Blue Stone Manor.

On the trip, Dorinda became increasingly annoyed by Jill’s behavior, and at one point, Dorinda called Jill “thirsty.”

During a recent episode of Dorinda’s show, Make It Nice with Dorinda Medley, a caller inquired about Dorinda’s drama with Jill. The latter was originally her former The Real Housewives of New York City castmate.

Dorinda’s listener asked for Dorinda’s opinion after mentioning Jill’s recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live when Jill said, “Dorinda’s drinking, and there’s a problem.”

Dorinda Medley shares her frank opinion about Jill Zarin

“I think she’s very salacious,” replied Dorinda.

Dorinda also clarified that she and Jill aren’t “like best of friends.” She describes their relationship status as “acquaintances.”

“She likes a lot of attention,” Dorinda said.

Dorinda explained that Jill’s been apart from The Real Housewives of New York City for quite some time and, “This is new for her, and this is her moment.”

“And I think she’s having a great moment and she should take it, because it’s been a long time for her. You don’t know how long it’s gonna last, so she should just go for it,” she continued.

Dorinda then referenced fellow The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club cast member Brandi Glanville’s recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

Dorinda claimed Brandi called Jill Zarin “thirsty” during that appearance.

“Tamra said it. She’s thirsty. So go for it. That’s what I say. Go for it,” said Dorinda.

When Dorinda’s caller asserted that Jill’s comments about Dorinda’s alcohol consumption were hurtful, Dorinda insisted she was unbothered.

Dorinda then clarified, “I never say a bad word about anyone in my interviews.”

She acknowledged that she “plays hard” on the show and explained how the essential element to “these shows is that it’s conflict and resolution.”

Dorinda reported that the cast of the girls’ trip left Blue Stone Manor on a great note.

Jill Zarin and Eva Marcille during their time at Blue Stone Manor. Pic credit: @mrsjillzarin/Instagram

“So whatever was happening, I haven’t seen Jill. I haven’t even really spoken to her since the show ended,” she explained.

Jill Zarin comments on thought of potential RHONY reunion with Dorinda Medley

In a recent interview, Jill Zarin shared her opinion about her relationship with Dorinda Medley.

Jill said she believes a potential reunion with Dorinda “could be very ugly.”

A Legacy series of The Real Housewives of New York City is in the works, and fireworks could result if both ladies are asked to join the show.

In response to comments about how “thirsty” Jill appears, she took the opportunity to clarify that she’s “hungry,” not “thirsty.”

“I am hungry for success; I am ambitious and I am driven. I think ‘thirsty’ is a mean word to say about somebody that they’re jealous of, as wanting something that they want too. So, I think someone calls someone thirsty when they themselves are thirsty and throwing it on someone else,” she said.

The Real Housewives of New York City is currently on hiatus.