Dorinda Medley claims Vicki Gunvalson has sent hundreds of texts amid their RHUGT feud 

Dorinda Medley received hundreds of texts from Vicki Gunvalson after latest spat. Pic credit: Bravo

The dramatic saga between Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip stars Dorinda Medley and Vicki Gunvalson wages on before the season has even started.

In the latest feud development, Dorinda alleges Vicki has sent her “hundreds” of texts. The texts came after Dorinda went on a rant against Vicki for a perceived slight against her home. Vicki appeared on a podcast and called Dorinda’s home “old.”

Dorinda used her podcast platform to clap back at Vicki, insulting Vicki’s ex Brooks and ex-fiance, Steve Lodge.

Dorinda Medley ignoring “hundreds” of texts from RHUGT costar Vicki Gunvalson

Dorinda Medley spoke with Page Six, where she detailed the hundreds of texts she was inundated with by The Real Housewives of Orange County OG, Vicki Gunvalson.

The former The Real Housewives of New York City star explained, “I have hundreds and hundreds of texts from her, but I don’t really respond. She not only wrote 100 texts, she left me a very long voicemail.”

Perhaps living to the adage she once wisely stated on RHONY, “Say it forget it, write it, regret it,” Dorinda has not responded.

Dorinda continued, “But I don’t do that. Listen, once I clap back, I go silent.”

Time will tell how long Dorinda goes silent.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The feud between Vicki and Dorinda heated up recently after a podcast appearance by Vicki set off Dorinda.

Dorinda Medley and Vicki Gunvalson’s feud started during filming

The East Coast, West Coast Housewives rivalry is no Notorious B.I.G vs Tupac Shakur, but it is just as nasty.

East Coast Housewife Dorinda and West Coast Housewife Vicki have been feuding since they began filming The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club in September.

The women first had beef in a heated argument about COVID-19 vaccines, and things went downhill. Although fans will have to wait a few weeks to see how that argument transpired, other squabbles have since taken place.

Vicki insults Dorinda’s home, and Dorinda goes in for the kill

Last week, Vicki said that Dorinda’s house was old. Dorinda’s house, coined Blue Stone Manor by former RHONY star Carole Radziwell, was the filming location for the new season of RHUGT.

Dorinda is very proud of her Berkshires estate, which she dreamt of purchasing as a little girl growing up in the area. Dorinda clapped back in a brutal way, as only she could do on her podcast, Make it Nice.

Dorinda made a Brooks Ayers-related dig, “Like, you may not like my life, but I also don’t date people that pretend to have cancer, you know what I mean?”

Dorinda insulted Vicki’s perceived lack of taste, “Well, listen, this is a girl that thinks dancing on dirty tables in a bar at Puerto Vallarta – whatever that place is called – is fun. So, I mean, you can’t really have people that don’t have taste understand taste.”

Finally, Dorinda jabbed at Vicki’s latest ex, retired police officer Steve Lodge who broke up with Vicki in September and is now married. She said, “I also don’t date men that then leave you for women that are half their age. You wanna get mean– I’ll get mean.”

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club premieres June 23 on Peacock.