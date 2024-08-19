Dolores Catania says ‘everybody has an expiration date as a housewife’ ahead of RHONJ cast overhaul

Dolores Catania is known for taking a diplomatic approach to the two sides of the Real Housewives of New Jersey cast.

The longtime reality TV star is taking the same approach if her time on the Bravo hit comes to an end before she’s ready.

Jeff Lewis of SiriusXM’s Radio Andy asked the veteran cast member how she’d handle not being asked to return for RHONJ Season 15.

Dolores, who was promoted to a full-time cast member during Season 7, admitted that she’s well aware that “everybody has an expiration date as a housewife.”

Instead of leaving and putting Bravo on blast like many previous cast members, Dolores would walk away with “grace and gratitude.”

The cast member knows these shows are not forever, so she’d look to the next chapter and not back.

That said, Dolores is one of the safest cast members on RHONJ because of her ability not to pick sides in the ongoing feuds.

It’s part of the reason she has remained on the show for so long while other cast members have been fired.

Dolores could be the only returning cast member for Season 15

As a result, it wouldn’t be a shocker if she was the only person asked back for Season 15.

That said, Dolores has no personal storylines, so maybe producers would like to keep cast members who fire on all cylinders.

But it can’t be denied that RHONJ Season 14 wouldn’t have been possible without Dolores filming with both sides of the cast.

Heck, she was the one that brought them all together at Rails Steak House for the season finale.

Had she not gotten creative and forced the cast to hash out their ever-growing issues with each other, there may have been zero resolution for the ladies.

Dolores has to be well-liked by Bravo and producers to stay on the show for so long.

Dolores is booked and busy

The 53-year-old landed a role on The Traitors Season 3, which will air early next year, so it seems like Dolores is being rewarded for being an easy cast member to work with, which should help her case for RHONJ Season 15.

At this point, it’s unclear how severely the show will be rebooted.

RHONJ was once the franchise’s diamond in the rough, but it’s slowly decayed to the point that it’s no longer worth watching because the cast wants to take each other down.

Now that we’re finally getting changes, perhaps the show can reclaim its former glory.

The big hurdle ahead is who gets fired as a cast member because bringing the wrong people back could sink the reboot before it gets off the ground.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus. Seasons 1-14 are available to stream on Peacock.