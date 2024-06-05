Bravo fans sound off on Tom Sandoval, Ciara Miller, Dolores Catania, and more joining The Traitors Season 3

After months of speculation and rumors, the cast of The Traitors Season 3 was revealed today, with several Bravo stars making the cut.

The Real Housewives franchise is well represented by Dolores Catania from RHONJ, The Real Housewives of New York City alum Dorinda Medley, Chanel Ayan from The Real Housewives of Dubai, and RHOP’s Robyn Dixon.

Meanwhile, a couple of non-housewives stars have also headed to the castle.

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval joins the group, as does Summer House’s Ciara Miller.

Bravo fans had much to say about the Bravoleberties cast for The Traitors Season 3.

Subscribe to our Pump Rules newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

It should surprise no one that Tom was dragged when the news broke because Bravo fans are over him, thanks to Scandoval.

Bravo fans sound off on Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval on The Traitors 3

The official Instagram account for Peacock featured host Alan Cumming naming off the new cast. Tom quickly became the number one topic, with many Bravo fans expressing outrage over him landing the gig.

“So disappointed. I love this show but I’m tired of watching Tom Sandoval on my screen. I’ll have to pass on this season,” blasted one critic.

Pic credit: @peacock/Instagram

Another critic wants Tom murdered ASAP, while a different one echoed the sentiment that the Vanderpump Rules star shouldn’t stay long on the show.

Several commenters wondered why Tom was chosen. It’s clear that many people do not want to watch Tom on the small screen again.

Pic credit: @peacock/Instagram

“Why would you give Sandoval more of a platform???? Haven’t we been through enough?” read one comment.

Others reiterated their opposition to him on TV, but another Bravo fan is looking forward to watching Tom interact with Bob the Drag Queen.

Pic credit: @peacock/Instagram

More Bravo stars weigh in on The Traitors Season 3 cast

Not everyone in the comments section was focused on Tom, but rather the Bravolebrities.

“This cast is kind of a flop…. Dolores & Robyn??? 😴😴 Caroline from Survivor (whoooo), the random nepotism castings. 2 stars from me,” read a remark.

One critic isn’t happy with the number of Real Housewives on The Traitors Season 3, while another Bravo fan was psyched to see Dorinda in the mix.

Pic credit: @peacock/Instagram

Summer House star Ciara Miller earned support from Bravo fans, who called her the “queen” and hyped her up to take on the rest of the Traitors season 3 cast.

Pic credit: @peacock/Instagram

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Alan teased the show was filming over the weekend, and now we know who’s in the cast.

To see a full list of The Traitors Season 3 cast members, click here.

What do you think of the next group of Bravo stars shaking things up on The Traitors?

The Traitors Seasons 1 and 2 are currently streaming on Peacock.