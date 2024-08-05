Dolores Catania explodes on ‘liar’ Margaret Josephs on RHONJ finale

If that was the end of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, at least it went out with its most dramatic episode yet.

The long-running Bravo hit kicked off its season finale with Margaret Josephs laughing to Jenn Fessler about the funeral flowers she sent to Teresa Giudice and her lawyer as they tried to take her down.

“I’m sure Teresa thought it was hilarious,” Jenn smirked at her longtime pal.

“When someone does something so absurd, they deserve a response,” Margaret affirmed.

“Jackie’s dead to me, too.”

Before the ladies could dissect the situation, Dolores Catania called Margaret and asked to come over.

Margaret Josephs has no idea what Dolores Catania is about to do

Always one to up the petty factor, Margaret met Dolores at the door and waved burning sage because she was just at Teresa’s big event.

Margaret wondered how the “burn session of Margaret Josephs” panned out, eliciting the following response from Dolores:

“It wasn’t a burn session. It was basically her explaining everything she’s been going through for the past couple of years with the ex,” Dolores explained.

“She was just saying that it’s been so much anxiety for her and him constantly,” she added before explaining that Teresa wanted everyone to know that Margaret was collaborating with Louis Ruelas’ ex.

Margaret claimed she had never spoken with the mystery woman during the first year that Teresa and Louie were together.

As Dolores complained that she was unsure what her friend had to gain by speaking with this woman, Margaret said it was all through direct messages and that she had never met her in person.

Margaret recalled the woman telling her, “I’d be worried if I were you,” in the aftermath of her admission that Louis had reached out to her son’s place of work.

By this point, Dolores already felt that Margaret wasn’t completely honest with her.

“Why would the ex know what Louis was doing if they’re not even allowed to speak to each other?” she wondered during a confessional.

As Dolores continued asking questions, Margaret tried to shut her down by saying she wasn’t going back and forth and would never hold a “burn summit.”

Dolores goes off on Margaret

Dolores later brought up Margaret rallying the cast members together before the Season 13 reunion.

“Thanks for not inviting me to that,” she added, but Margaret then claimed that Dolores was on the invite list for the event that (reportedly) featured the cast trying to work out ways to take down Louis.

Of course, this did not sit well with Dolores because she claimed she wasn’t invited. This set Dolores all the way off.

“You f—–g lying c–t. You never said that to me,” she seethed.

“Are you calling me a liar?” Margaret shot back.

“You invited me to your house right before the reunion?” Dolores asked. “I called you two days before. I said that everyone’s coming over but I’m sure you don’t want to come. You go, ‘Oh, I don’t want to do that s–t.'”

By this point, Dolores was activated.

“You f—–g never had that conversation with me,” Dolores bellowed. “Liar. Liar. Liar.”

Margaret then tried to downplay the conversation, to which Dolores replied: “Never had it.”

Margaret tries to go back on her comments

Margaret tried to deflect the situation by saying she had no idea why her friend was mad at her.

“Because that’s a f—–g lie. It’s a serious thing that you’re telling me you said something that you f—–g didn’t. I knew nothing about that s–t,” Margaret stated.

Margaret continued to try to imply the event wasn’t a big deal and then said she was “offended” that Dolores yelled at her.

“Offended? You’re lying to my f—–g face!” Dolores hurled back.

“I’m not letting you say it. You never had that conversation with me. I don’t care if I was in the gynecologist’s office. You f—–g never told me we were having everybody over for a reunion review,” she screamed.

The argument wasn’t going anywhere, and the scene ended with Dolores apologizing for flying off the handle at Margaret.

However, she spoke during a confessional to say that now she knows what Margaret’s “capable of doing” to her.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo on Sundays at 8/7c. Stream Seasons 1-14 on Peacock.