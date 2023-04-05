Dolores Catania and Andy Cohen share RHONJ Season 13 reunion news

Dolores Catania and Andy Cohen dropped some major The Real Housewives of New Jersey news last night.

The current season of RHONJ has been filled with drama, and things are just getting started.

In the midseason trailer, tension mounts leading up to Teresa Giudice’s wedding to Luis Ruelas resulting in Joe and Melissa Gorga skipping the nuptials.

There are, of course, other storylines, but that’s the main one because it led to the current feud between the two couples.

Things are so bad between Melissa, Joe, Louie, and Teresa that two panels took place a BravoCon, and efforts were made to keep them apart at all times.

However, as The Real Housewives of New Jersey enters the back half of Season 13, that means a reunion looms.

Thanks to Dolores and Andy, fans have a little bit more insight into when and how that will go down.

Andy Cohen and Dolores Catania tease The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 reunion

Last night Dolores appeared on Watch What Happens Live to dish all things New Jersey. Andy kicked off their chat will some reunion tea.

“We’re shooting the reunion next week,” Andy dished as Dolores immediately joked about getting pain in her neck.

The host admitted it’s going to be a hard reunion while saying things are simply over when it comes to Teresa and Melissa.

“I feel that way. Teresa feels that way,” Dolores chimed in, with Andy adding that Melissa, too, feels the same way.

Andy shared there’s clarity about the entire situation now after all these months — with Dolores agreeing with him. However, she did bring up one very good question.

“Where do we go from here,” she asked.

Dolores’ appearance on WWHL wasn’t the only time she talked about the reunion recently, and as the day draws near, and she’s not the only one.

RHONJ cast talks Season 13 reunion show

A couple of weeks ago, Dolores spoke to Hollywood Life about the upcoming reunion show. Dolores admitted that she was “actually afraid” for the cast chat. She also shared there’s always anxiety ahead of a reunion, but this one, well, it’s different.

Another cast member stating that Season 13 will be different is Melissa, and she’s preparing for it.

“I think this one will be a little different. I think it’s gonna be a lot more receipts, kinda like what the other girls do, what the other franchises do,” Melissa shared on the Betches’ Mention It All podcast.

Most recently, newbie Jennifer Fessler told Entertainment Tonight that she will be explosive. Like Dolores, Jennifer wonders where the group will go from here.

It’s a good question for Andy, as Season 14 filming should begin in May or June if it follows previous production schedules.

Those hoping to learn more about the RHONJ Season 13 reunion from the cast are going to be waiting awhile, as Melissa and Joe confirmed Bravo issued the cast a gag order. That means it will all come out at the reunion, which likely won’t air until mid to late May.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-13 are streaming on Peacock.