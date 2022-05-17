Does Jade Cline have a problem with Teen Mom 2 co-star Leah Messer? Here’s what she had to say

Jade Cline was asked if she has issues with Leah Messer. Pic credit: MTV

As the stars of Teen Mom 2 get older and mature, there seems to be less petty drama with quite a few of them.

However, Jade has had to deal with her baby daddy’s addictions and rehab, as well as her mom’s behavior and coming in and out of her and her daughter, Kloie’s life.

Leah has grown and found love with her current boyfriend, Jaylan Mobley, after going through two divorces with her baby daddies, Corey Simms and Jeremy Calvert. She has also had to deal with the health issues of one of her twins, Ali.

While the cast has had some drama in the past with one another, Teen Mom 2 fans didn’t think Jade and Leah were ever part of that. But now, a fan has taken to Instagram to ask Jade if there is tension between the two.

What did Jade Cline say when asked if she had beef with Leah Messer?

One viewer posed the question to Jade, referring to a comment she made to Leah during Teen Mom Family Reunion, when she asked, “Do u have a problem with Leah?”

Jade responded, “No? The preview clip of family reunion where I say ‘so no one knows’ to Leah was a joke. Think the way it was edited made it seem like it was more negative or coming off condescending when I was just trying to lighten the mood lol it was all weird and awkward. I was just trying to point out the elephant in the room but in a humorous way.”

Pic credit: @jadecline_/Instagram

Who did Jade Cline have some issues with in the past?

However, there was drama between Jade Cline, Briana DeJesus, and Ashley Jones on the reunion show when Jade and Briana accused Ashley of saying untrue things about them on social media.

While the fight blew up after Briana screamed out that she hated fakeness and then pointed her finger at Ashley, the other Teen Moms looked on.

Finally, Dr. Bryant stepped in and talked it through with the women, and they were able to settle their differences not too long after. Now, it seems that all three women are in a good place with one another.

Thus, besides some snarky comments between her and Kailyn Lowry, it doesn’t seem as if Jade has much major beef with any of her castmates at this point in time. In fact, Jade has been focused on her daughter, her relationship with Sean since he returned from rehab, and her new salon she recently opened.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.