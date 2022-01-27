Teen Mom Family Reunion: Jade Cline calls Kail Lowry ‘weird’ for bashing her on her podcast

Jade Cline clapped back at Kail Lowry after she dissed her on her podcast. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom Family Reunion star Jade Cline thinks Kail Lowry is “weird” for bashing her on a recent podcast episode.

Teen Mom Family Reunion is one of two new and highly anticipated spinoff shows that premiered this month on MTV.

The spinoff combined cast members from across the Teen Mom franchise, including Jade Cline from Teen Mom 2.

However, Jade’s Teen Mom 2 castmate Kail Lowry chose not to film for TMFR, but she had plenty to say about it.

On the first night of filming, Jade got into an altercation with her Teen Mom 2 co-star, Ashley Jones, instigated by Jade’s BFF Briana DeJesus, also from the Teen Mom 2 cast.

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry bashes Jade Cline on podcast after TMFR premiere

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Kail used her podcast platforms to give her listeners feedback on the show after its premiere episode.

During an episode of Coffee Convos with her co-host Lindsie Chrisley, Kail told her followers of Briana and Jade, “They came in, you know they had attitudes, like, they came in looking for a fight, and I don’t care if anyone disagrees.”

When it came to Jade turning Briana’s beef with Ashley into her own issue, Kail said, “I wrote down in my notes, ‘Jade needs to shut up.’ This was about Bri, not about you and Ashley.”

Kail continued, “It was not her turn, it was not her story, she didn’t need to make it about her. She just needed to let Briana handle her own s**t for once.”

Jade Cline calls Kail Lowry ‘weird’ for bashing her on podcast

After this week’s episode, Jade recently took to her Instagram stories to interact with her fans and critics. One of Jade’s fans brought up Kail’s comments about Jade on her podcast.

“Glad y’all was able to make [amends] also hate how kail judge u and talks bout u on her podcast,” the fan wrote to Jade.

Jade replied and agreed with the fan about working through her issues with Ashley Jones. She also had something to say about Kail bashing her.

“Same!” Jade told her fan. “You can see our growth and yeah [Kail’s] weird for that. She just don’t like me bc I’m friends with bri Lol oh well 🤷🏼‍♀️.”

Although Kail said she passed on filming TMFR because it wasn’t “financially worth it” and she had to work (despite her claiming credit for the idea of a reunion spinoff), Teen Mom 2 fans think it was to avoid confrontation with Briana.

Judging from the episodes that TMFR viewers have watched this season if Kail is looking to avoid drama, she made the right decision by not filming.

Teen Mom Family Reunion airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.