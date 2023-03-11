Did the new Survivor promo hint at another medical emergency?

Survivor 44, Episode 3 has a new TV promo out, giving fans a good look at what’s coming in the next installment.

Midway through the promo, one of the castaways is shown going down on the beach.

Was he just playing around? Or is this hinting at another medical emergency taking place?

The show already had a castaway get evacuated on the season premiere. It was a night when the doctors were called in four different times.

The good news is that Bruce Perreault gets to return to Survivor after an announcement was made by host Jeff Probst.

Jeff revealed a bit more than that on his new podcast, as he also revealed that a castaway threw away a Survivor advantage.

Survivor 44 TV promo for Episode 3

In the promo below, some drama at camp is shown, with some intrigue going on between some of the castaways.

On the beach, though, Yam Yam is shown walking before he crumples to the beach.

There is no narration for the scene, it cuts away quickly, and it doesn’t actually reveal whether he was hurt or not.

So what exactly happened? Was he joking? Did he twist an ankle? Did the heat get to him?

Hopefully, everything turns out to be all right.

A review of Survivor 44 thus far

Three people have already been eliminated from the Survivor 44 cast. Bruce got medically evacuated before Maddy Pomilla and Helen Li were voted out at Tribal Councils.

That had left just 15 people competing for the $1 million prize. One tribe that is in trouble is Tika, as they are down to just four members (Yam Yam Arocho, Carson Garrett, Sarah Wade, and Carolyn Wiger).

If Yam Yam does go through a medical situation, then his tribe might be down to just three people available to compete in challenges.

And for anyone having trouble keeping up with the twists and turns, here is a breakdown of who has advantages through the first three hours of the new season.

The next new episode of the show is set to debut on Wednesday, March 15 at 8/7c on CBS.

“A budding romance could become an easy target for one tribe. Also, one castaway hopes to convince the tribe of their worth to stay another day,” read the full synopsis for the new episode called Sneaky Little Snake.

To catch up on Survivor Season 44, fans can stream all episodes using Paramount+. That’s also a great place to go back and watch some of the classic seasons of the past.

Survivor 44 airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on CBS.