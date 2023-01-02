Did Natalie Mordovtseva get a nose job? 90 Day Fiance fans question her new look

90 Day Fiance viewers think Natalie Mordovtseva had a nose job. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance franchise alum Natalie Mordovtseva recently got fans and critics talking after she posted a selfie for the new year.

In the up-close snap, Natalie appeared glowing with pouty lips and her usual dark-rimmed eyeliner taken more demure with simple cat eyes.

She had some of her blonde hair framing her face for the picture and wore a brown sweater with a suede brown coat.

Historically on social media, Natalie has been known as one of the top 90 Day filter queens, so it’s possible that the selfie was not a truly authentic representation of the TLC star.

In any case, Natalie, who previously admitted to having some cosmetic work done, was repeatedly asked in the comments of her post whether or not she had a nose job.

While Natalie did not respond to any speculation about her nose — good or bad — there was a steady narrative of followers talking about whether she had a new nose.

90 Day Fiance viewers question whether Natalie Mordovtseva had a nose job

Many 90 Day viewers landed in the comments section of Natalie’s post to question whether she had work done on her nose.

One fan wrote, “New nose who dis? it turned out great!”

Adding to that comment, someone else remarked, “omg you’re right.”

Another person simply noted, “You look different,” to which a different critic speculated, “plastic surgery.”

Responding to that, an onlooker thought Natalie maybe had some Botox, but not surgery.

There was one person with a pointed opinion who said, “you can literally see the stitches on the bottom of her nose that are still healing.”

Natalie’s confirmed cosmetic procedures

Around the time Natalie first appeared on Season 2 of The Single Life, she was open on social media about the cosmetic work she had done.

First, she shared a video with her fans where she said she was having laser lipo done, and continued on to describe the experience. She also remarked that she was going back for skin tightening.

Natalie also had Platelet Reach Plasma injections, which are invasive and involve taking blood from one part of your body and injecting it into another.

Moreover, on Season 6 of Happily Ever After? Natalie talked about wanting a nose job but cited that it was for her breathing. So, it’s possible that Natalie went through with the surgery, and viewers have picked up on that.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.