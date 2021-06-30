90 Day Fiance: Natalie gets more cosmetic surgery

Natalie had another cosmetic surgery done, adding to the growing list of recent procedures to transform her body Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star Natalie Mordovtseva shared details of her latest cosmetic surgery procedure, Platelet Reach Plasma injections.

The PRP injections she had done are supposed to make your skin look younger and healthier.

The invasive and painful-looking procedure is done by a medical esthetician who puts numbing cream on and disinfects the desired area of the face. For Natalie, she chose to focus on her cheeks. The esthetician then draws blood from an arm, puts it in a centrifuge machine, and injects it into the targeted area.

Natalie shared the whole process in a video on her Instagram and gave a shout-out to the medspa where she had the procedure done.

Natalie decided to share how the cosmetic procedure is performed and detailed the medical experience in an Instagram video promoting the medspa.

Although Natalie had blood drawn and facial injections, it did not appear to hurt her as she didn’t wince at all, possibly thanks to the numbing cream.

Natalie’s video got almost 50k views and over 250 comments from followers who were curious about her latest cosmetic surgery.

Natalie has not been shy about sharing the various procedures she’s had done and has been very active on social media promoting them.

Natalie has been getting a lot of work done to her face and body

This PRP procedure is just the latest plastic surgery that Natalie has had in the last year. She has been busy transforming her body completely, something that Angela Deem has also done to get more attention from the 90 Day Fiance audience.

On Happily Ever After?, Natalie is set to have a nose job which she said is for her breathing, so viewers will have to watch out for whether her nose looks any different after the surgery, which could mean it was cosmetic, not a medical necessity.

Natalie also had laser lipo done to her stomach last month with Sonobello and her under chin area. She said she was going back for a skin tightening procedure as well.

It has been rumored that Natalie will be appearing on Season 2 of The Single Life since she and Mike are no longer together. Happily Ever After? viewers will still have to witness the deterioration of their relationship for the rest of the season, however.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.